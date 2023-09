My car is now six years old, which is about the age I usually replace it with a new one. But with the current high certificate of entitlement prices, I have decided to keep it for a while longer – perhaps up to its 10th year. What are the major service items I should consider renewing or refurbishing?

Six years is not a long time for any car. Most mechanical and electrical components can easily last twice that long if the car has been given the routine maintenance prescribed by the manufacturer.