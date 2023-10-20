Torque Shop: Shifting to Reverse while on the move

With manual transmission, you may not be able to shift into Reverse while the car is cruising, even with the clutch pedal depressed. If you eventually manage and release the clutch pedal, you are likely to damage the clutch friction plate. Such an action is also likely to cause the car to spin.

You can select Neutral at any speed without consequences. Exercise caution, though, because when you need to accelerate suddenly for an evasive manoeuvre, for instance, there will be no power when you press the accelerator pedal.