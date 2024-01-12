Torque Shop: Refreshing an old car

My car is approaching its sixth year and I intend to keep it until its certificate of entitlement expires. It is no longer under warranty. What aspects of the car should I upgrade, refurbish or overhaul for reliable and safe motoring for the next few years?

On top of standard maintenance work, the car can be refreshed to give many more years of enjoyable motoring.

Focus first on the safety aspects, specifically the brakes and suspension. Flushing out and replacing the brake fluid in the system, which may not be part of the typical periodic service work, is advisable. Make sure the fresh fluid is of the correct specification.

As with any type of oil, hydraulic fluid degrades over time, especially with the high temperatures experienced during braking.

Change the brake fluid after replacing the flexible brake hoses at all four wheels. Use stainless steel braided hoses to improve brake pedal feel and braking response.

Suspension linkages, especially those that incorporate ball joints, would have worn down with use. New suspension arms and links will restore steering feel and precision, eradicate any clonking noises from the undercarriage and ensure even tyre wear.

Six years is also around the time the dampers (commonly called shock absorbers) would be due for replacement. It is not critical to stick to the manufacturer’s components, but it is important that the replacement items are of high quality and suitable for your car’s make and model. Bear in mind that performance dampers may enhance the car’s handling, but likely at the expense of ride comfort.

In the engine compartment, check for oil leaks. Make it a point to renew coolant hoses, which have a nasty habit of springing a leak without any visible early signs. The water pump is another component that also experiences wear over time. Replace all the drive belts, including the timing belt (on engines that use it) and replace the coolant.

Looking good is the final phase of the car’s makeover.

Inevitably, there would be minor scratches, dimple dents from reckless door flings, kerb rashes on the wheels and a generally faded paintwork. A wax and polish may not be enough, so send the car to a body shop for a full cosmetic makeover.