Torque Shop: Overhauling a car’s braking system

A car's braking system should be overhauled at least once within a 10-year period. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE

Shreejit Changaroth

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

My car is approaching its seventh year. I have maintained it religiously, and it continues to give me good performance and fuel economy. However, it does not stop as well as it used to. The pedal feels a bit soft. And I sense that its braking distance is now more, even though I continue to use premium tyres. What are the aspects of the brake system I should service or replace in order to rejuvenate braking performance?

It is wise to have a total brake overhaul on a car that is seven years old. There are some key elements that should be serviced or replaced for best braking performance without resorting to costly modifications or upgrades.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top