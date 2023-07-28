Torque Shop: Overhauling a car’s braking system

My car is approaching its seventh year. I have maintained it religiously, and it continues to give me good performance and fuel economy. However, it does not stop as well as it used to. The pedal feels a bit soft. And I sense that its braking distance is now more, even though I continue to use premium tyres. What are the aspects of the brake system I should service or replace in order to rejuvenate braking performance?

It is wise to have a total brake overhaul on a car that is seven years old. There are some key elements that should be serviced or replaced for best braking performance without resorting to costly modifications or upgrades.