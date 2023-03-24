Torque Shop: Keeping the air-con cool

Does a car’s air-conditioning system require servicing or lubricant change? If so, how frequent should it be? And in between, do I need to top up the refrigerant?

As with the engine, brakes or tyres, a car’s air-conditioning system requires regular servicing albeit not with the same frequency.

There are filters in the refrigerant piping loop and air ducts which need to be cleaned, while the often-forgotten compressor drive-belt would require replacement.

Even if your car’s handbook does not specify the service interval for air-conditioning, it is a good idea to have it serviced once every 60,000km or every four years – whichever comes first. The system should be serviced by a car workshop specialising in auto air-conditioning.

During this service, the refrigerant network should be flushed completely. This would also remove any foreign particles which may have arisen from deteriorating elements such as the internals of the receiver-dryer or expansion valve.

A proper job means having to replace at least the receiver-dryer before recharging the system with fresh refrigerant.

Most cars also have a filter within the evaporator-blower assembly that should also be replaced at least every two years.

If you ever need to “top up gas” in between periodic maintenance routines, it usually means there is a leak in the system or the filter-dryer in the refrigerant network is choked.

For leaks in the system, the workshop will have to locate the leak and replace the faulty part.

If the filter-dryer is choked, the workshop will have to replace it. If a recharge is required because of a leak, it would also be necessary to top up the compressor oil.

Although electric vehicles and some hybrids have electric air-conditioner compressors, the servicing routine is still similar, except there is no belt to replace.