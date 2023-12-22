Torque Shop: Factors to consider when upsizing wheels

With most people, fitting after-market wheels is purely an exercise in aesthetic enhancement. They give the car a more stylish and sportier look.
Looks aside, there are a few other factors that must be taken into consideration.
With most people, fitting after-market wheels is purely an exercise in aesthetic enhancement. They give the car a more stylish and sportier look.
Looks aside, there are a few other factors that must be taken into consideration.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.