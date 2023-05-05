Torque Shop: EV power and battery’s state of charge

The voltage of EV batteries stays within a narrow band of the maximum voltage, even as SOC begins to drop. PHOTO: ST FILE
Shreejit Changaroth
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When an electric vehicle’s (EV) battery starts to discharge, does it not mean that the voltage will also drop? If this is the case, then the available power to drive the motor will drop proportionately. But in my experience, I do not notice this to be the case with my Hyundai Kona EV. Why?

Every EV today has a sophisticated battery management system (BMS). It monitors and controls several parameters, including temperature, current, voltage and state of charge (SOC). The BMS also maintains the charge-balance of the several thousand individual cells in a battery pack. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top