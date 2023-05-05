Torque Shop: EV power and battery’s state of charge

When an electric vehicle’s (EV) battery starts to discharge, does it not mean that the voltage will also drop? If this is the case, then the available power to drive the motor will drop proportionately. But in my experience, I do not notice this to be the case with my Hyundai Kona EV. Why?

Every EV today has a sophisticated battery management system (BMS). It monitors and controls several parameters, including temperature, current, voltage and state of charge (SOC). The BMS also maintains the charge-balance of the several thousand individual cells in a battery pack.