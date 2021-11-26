Torque Shop: Car rolls back on incline

Whenever I stop on an incline, the car rolls back when I want to move off again. This caught me by surprise a couple of times and I had to make a panic stomp on the brake pedal. Is this normal in an automatic transmission or is there something wrong?

If you are waiting on an incline with the transmission in D, it would be advisable to keep your left foot on the brake pedal especially if it is a steep slope. This way, you can be sure it will not roll back when you start to move off.

Squeeze the throttle gently while gradually lifting your foot off the brakes.

You could also use the parking brake - whether it is manual or the electronic type. In many cars these days, there is also a Hold function, which applies the brakes until you depress the accelerator pedal.

Making a sudden move to stop the car rolling back can be dangerous because in that moment of panic, your right foot could end up on the accelerator pedal instead of the brake pedal.