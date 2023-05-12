Torque Shop: Car-care tips after panel beating

After a minor accident which damaged the rear of my car, none of the damaged parts was replaced. Instead, it was taken care of by a panel beater. Obviously, this meant hammering, heating with a torch and, perhaps, some small amount of welding. What are the precautions to take note of before and after the repairs, and is some form of treatment necessary on such a repair?

It is not always possible to replace a particular body panel. In some instances, your car will be at the mercy of the panel beater. Hence, your first “precaution” is to source a reputable body shop that would have the special tools and skilled workmen necessary to perform bodywork repairs.