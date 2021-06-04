Torque Shop: Big car and small driveway

I live in a terrace house with a small driveway on an incline and my car is a seven-seater. Is it better to back into it or go nose in first?

Backing in is easier to do, especially in a tight space with sharp turning angles.

This also makes leaving the driveway easier, as you are able to see oncoming traffic more clearly.

The downside of this, though, is that you will be spewing exhaust gases into your home.

If you are going slow up an incline, you are likely to have to rev the engine. This releases even more exhaust gases.

And when leaving, you are again spraying your home with noxious pollutants - more so if you are in the habit of "warming up" the engine, which, by the way, is unnecessary.

In the long term, this can be detrimentalto the health of the home's occupants, especially if they are very young or old.

Ideally, you should be driving an electric car. If not, the best compromise is a hybrid model with an electric drive mode.

For low-speed manoeuvres such as parking or setting off, the hybrid's electric mode allows for emission-free driving.

This will spare your loved ones - and your neighbours - from having to inhale a cocktail of pollutants from your car at least twice a day.