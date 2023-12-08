Torque Shop: Are dynamic turn signals legal?

I have been seeing more cars on the road with animated indicators. Instead of just blinking, they sweep across the light cluster. Are these allowed?

These dynamic signal lights were first used by Audi more than 10 years ago, but are now used increasingly by other brands.

They are legal, although some can be too bright – especially if you are right behind a car with them.

Not all countries, however, allow dynamic signal lights.

Automotive lighting regulations vary across countries and evolve over time.

When the third brake light was first introduced, it took some time for regulators here to approve them. Now, they are deemed to be a necessity. The same goes for daytime-running LEDs.

In some states in the United States, cars must have additional indicator lamps on their fenders.

Lit radiator grilles, as seen newer BMW models, are now allowed here too. – Christopher Tan