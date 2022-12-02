Torque Shop: Are daytime-running lights enough?

I have just bought a new electric car and I find that the so-called daytime-running lights, which are LEDs, are extremely bright. Do I still have to switch on the car’s headlights at night?

Yes, headlights will still need to be turned on at night. This is both a legal requirement as well as a safety consideration.

Daytime-running LEDs are meant to alert pedestrians and other road users of your presence in the daytime. This is especially so when it is raining or in misty conditions (in other countries).

Daytime-running lights, however, cannot illuminate much of the road ahead. If you rely solely on them, you might find yourself literally in the dark just 10m ahead of your vehicle. Potholes, small animals and obstacles will be missed.

Also, your vehicle’s tail-lights are not turned on unless you switch on the headlights, or at the very least, the pilot lights. This will pose a hazard to drivers behind you.

Cars these days are equipped with automatic headlight switches. If you find it a chore to turn the headlights on and off, just leave the switch in the Auto position permanently. You will save yourself a hefty fine and, more importantly, minimise the chances of an accident.