Torque Shop: Anti-lock brakes are not fail-safe

Why does ABS not work on an icy road?

ABS stands for “anti-lock braking system”, which uses an electronic brake pressure control system which ensures that wheels never stop rolling even in extreme braking situations. It was developed by Bosch together with Daimler, and the first production car to have it was the 1978 Mercedes-Benz S-class.

Today, it is found in almost every car. Because ABS allows the wheels, especially the front ones, to continue rotating while slowing down, the grip between tyre and road surface is maintained, so the driver has full steering and hence directional control of the vehicle even on wet roads.

On icy roads, or even roads with heavy snow cover, the surface friction is essentially non-existent. All four wheels will stop rolling at the first application of the brake. This is when the ABS will stop its pressure pulses and emulate a stationary condition as if the car has come to a halt.

As a result, the vehicle will continue to slide until it comes to rest against a fixed object.

So, if you are driving in a place with snow or ice (which may not be visible), choosing an all-wheel drive equipped with winter tyres is advisable. Depending on prevailing conditions, studded winter tyres may even be necessary.

These will not remove all risks, but will help mitigate them.