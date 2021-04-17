Torque Shop

There are many things we can do to improve the performance of an internal combustion engine. Is it possible to modify an electric vehicle (EV) for higher performance?

The internal combustion engine is made up of a multitude of components.

Many of them can be fettled, such as the cylinder head or camshaft, to extract more performance.

You can also fit bolt-on go-faster parts such as a bigger turbocharger or performance exhaust pipes.

An EV is fundamentally different. It has far fewer parts, so the scope for modification is limited. Also, there is not much which can be done to tweak an electric motor, which is already a highly efficient machine.

One area where the future EV tuners will likely focus on is the programming of the central computer that controls the power flow to the motor.

For example, altering the original program to supply the electrical energy at a quicker pace will boost an EV's acceleration.

Swopping the battery with one that has more power will undoubtedly boost an EV's performance. Radio-control enthusiasts have been doing this for years, and the results are immediate and significant.

However, the EV battery is sizeable, heavy and securely bolted onto the chassis. Dismantling it will be difficult as well as hazardous because of its high-voltage properties. Also, the space available may not be sufficient to accommodate a bigger replacement pack.

As for the drivetrain, higher top speeds can be achieved by altering the gearing in the usually single-step reduction gearbox that most EVs come with. This, of course, would be at the expense of acceleration since taller gearing would blunt acceleration.

Conversely, shorter gearing will sharpen the acceleration while curtailing the car's top speed.

As with an internal combustion engine car, modifying an EV requires a deep understanding of the workings of each component. Otherwise, a catastrophic failure will be in store.

Also, the suspension, brakes, powertrain cooling system, electrical network and power control module must all be capable of handling any modification. Consider, too, the likelihood of being on the wrong side of the law after a modification.

It will be interesting to see how EV tuning companies emerge to serve the future generation of car enthusiasts.