Tips to save fuel amid rising petrol prices

Fuel prices are escalating, so it makes sense to refine your driving style to optimise efficiency.

Pump prices are on the rise. How can we stretch the fuel in the tank?

With fuel prices spiking in the wake of the Middle East conflict, sparked off by the US-Israel strike on Iran on Feb 28, this is a good time to be conscientious about driving your car as economically as you can.

Smooth driving is key to achieving the best fuel consumption – whether on the highway or in the city. For city driving, practise accelerating from the traffic junction as smoothly as possible when the light turns gree n.

There is always the temptation to “punch” the accelerator pedal, especially if you are the first car at the line. Remember, the engine burns the most fuel when the car moves off from standstill, and the harder you accelerate, the more petrol is burned.

Try not to be too eager to change lanes. That is when you may need to accelerate and brake, which results in having to accelerate again. The reality is, in city driving, you rarely make more progress than the rest of the traffic around you by switching lanes.

In heavy traffic, anticipate the conditions ahead and modulate your throttle so you cover distances by coasting whenever you can, rather than relying solely on braking.

This saves more fuel than you imagine, and it is why many cars with automatic transmission disengage the transmission during coasting. Some cars with the automatic stop-start feature will even shut the engine as the speed drops.

On cars with manual transmission, coasting in gear will shut down fuel supply in fuel-injected cars, while shifting to neutral is totally in your hands. In any case, never switch off the engine while on the move.

It can also make a little difference to reduce any waiting time in the car while the engine is idling. Should you need to wait more than two minutes, switch off the engine and get out of the vehicle if it gets too hot.

There are also tweaks to make to the car to eke out more kilometres a litre. Tyre pressure is one important factor that is often ignored. Under-inflation is rather common because most motorists either forget or cannot be bothered to check their tyre pressure, unless there is a puncture. An under-inflated tyre has more rolling drag, increasing fuel consumption.

Keeping the engine well serviced with the correct grade of engine oil and also making sure the car’s air filter is cleaned or replaced regularly will help it to operate at optimal efficiency.

Lastly, avoid carrying unnecessary weight in the car. These could be storage boxes that contain cleaning equipment or a bicycle rack with the bikes still mounted, even after the ride. Every little bit counts.