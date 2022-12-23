The Straits Times Car of the Year: New Sienta is first Toyota to be crowned in 20 years

SINGAPORE – The race for this year’s edition of The Straits Times Car of the Year could not have been any closer.

Two cars from the same brand tied for the top spot with 276 points after a panel of 10 judges voted. In the end, the Toyota Sienta Hybrid, a 1.5-litre subcompact seven-seater, edged out its stablemate – the bZ4X electric crossover – by an extra point after a tie-breaker round of voting.

The relatively modest car also beat eight other shortlisted models to clinch the coveted award. All the other cars cost more than the Sienta’s starting price of $158,488.

The Kia Niro Hybrid came in third, with 273 points.

This is the first time a Japanese mass-market model has landed the top accolade since the eighth-generation Honda Civic was named ST Car of the Year in 2006.

The third-generation Sienta is a deserving winner. It excels in Efficiency when compared with its peers, and knocks the competition out of the park when it comes to Practicality and Value for Money.

The new car, built on a new platform, is far more refined than its predecessor. It is better built and packs a lot more features onboard. With a drivetrain that is subdued but coherent, smooth and responsive, it is also eminently more drivable.

Freelance writer Lynn Tan, one of the judges, says: “It is impossible not to give the Sienta credit for addressing the brief of a practical family runabout so well. The icing on the cake is its price tag. It offers great value for money, especially with the current car prices.”

Neurologist Kong Yongyao adds: “The Sienta is fantastic. I could live with this car all day, all month, all year. Visibility is brilliant, and it is compact and easy to manoeuvre. Very little not to love.”

This year’s award is the 20th instalment since it started in 2003. The first was won by the first-generation Volvo XC90 seven-seat sport-utility vehicle.

Like before, all new models launched by authorised agents in the 12 months between mid-November 2021 and mid-November 2022 were considered for the shortlist. The contenders must also not be priced above $750,000.