SINGAPORE – With certificate of entitlement (COE) prices reaching record levels in 2023, you want to make sure you are getting the best for what you are paying. This is where the Straits Times (ST) Best Buys consumer guide comes in.

COE prices for smaller, less powerful cars (Category A) shot past $105,000 in October, while COE prices for bigger, more powerful cars (Category B) breached $150,000 in the same month.