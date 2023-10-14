From selection to sale: What to look for when buying from a pre-owned car dealer

CarTimes Automobile’s approach to ensuring you get only quality vehicles begins the moment they take in a car, with its in-house team inspecting and undertaking refurbishment works on cars before they’re listed for sale. In addition to this, it also operates its own workshops to support customers with post-purchase car maintenance, including the upkeep of major components such as the engine and gearbox. According to CarTimes, it is also the only dealership to offer a full COE lifespan unlimited mileage warranty for every car, which means you can shop with the assurance your interests will be well taken care of.

The Car Expo 2023 is held from Oct 14 to 15 at Singapore Expo Halls 4B and 5 from 10am to 8pm. Click here for the floorplan of the show. Read more about the latest cars and special deals at the show.