From selection to sale: What to look for when buying from a pre-owned car dealer

Buying a pre-owned car can make more financial sense for some. To ensure you are getting bang for your buck, and feeling confident about the vehicle you’re purchasing, it is best to work with a trusted dealer.
We round-up some pre-owned car dealers in Singapore who put credibility and customer satisfaction first.
Car Choice Singapore
With over 420 pre-owned cars spread out over its six showrooms and online, buyers perusing at Car Choice Singapore will be spoilt for choice. Currently, two of its showrooms feature a selection of electric and hybrid vehicles. Car Choice plans to increase its green showrooms in the future.
The dealer is also committed to giving customers an enjoyable and secure buying process. It offers extended comprehensive warranty to cover issues that may arise after purchase, clear documentation for every step of the buying process, secure payment methods, plus verification of a vehicle’s condition and history.
For more information, visit Car Choice Singapore.
Cosmo Automobiles
A commitment to putting customers first saw Cosmo Automobiles win the Singapore Prestige Brand Awards in the established brand category in 2018.
Cosmo’s knowledgeable team spares no effort in explaining the intricacies of car buying, such as what to look out for in the selection and transaction stages. Besides a comprehensive warranty that looks after components such as the engine and gearbox, customers can also look forward to guaranteed financing, and after-sales follow-ups. Knowing that the firm is STA-evaluated is yet another plus point.
Find more information, visit Cosmo Automobiles.
Motorway
Besides offering pre-owned luxury, high-performance and exotic cars, Motorway is also the official distributor for the ultra-rare Swedish Koenigsegg and Korean SsangYong cars. To ensure customers have peace of mind, Motorway says all its cars go through an evaluation process where they are thoroughly checked and assessed before being sold.
From exclusive viewing, test drives, financing options, and a state-of-the-art 162,000sq ft workshop offering everything from servicing packages to parts replacement, Motorway is the one-stop hub for all your automotive needs.
For more information, visit Motorway.
Motor-East
Expect cars that look good and drive well at Motor-East as it has an in-house grooming team to restore each car to its showroom shine before placing it out for viewing and sale. The grooming service also extends to potential customers who can send in their vehicles for polishing, coating and wrapping services.
Known for selling luxury cars, Motor-East ensures customers are also taken through a comprehensive step-by-step buying process so they will know exactly what to expect, especially when it comes to the figures involved when applying for financing, insurance premiums and at the point of vehicle transfer and handover.
For more information, visit Motor-East.
Supreme Cars
Whether it’s a popular Japanese or Korean brand, a continental option, or a luxury ride such as a Ferrari, Bentley or Rolls-Royce, you can find the car of your dreams at Supreme Cars. And with certificate of entitlement (COE ) prices rising, you can find a way to turn your dream of owning a car into reality, thanks to the dealer’s variety of financing options. Other notable services at Supreme include competitively priced insurance plans that protect you from loss, damage and third-party claims, plus a 12-month minimum warranty for all cars, which lets you make informed decisions knowing your post-purchase needs will be taken care of.
For more information, visit Supreme Cars.
CarTimes Automobile
CarTimes Automobile’s approach to ensuring you get only quality vehicles begins the moment they take in a car, with its in-house team inspecting and undertaking refurbishment works on cars before they’re listed for sale. In addition to this, it also operates its own workshops to support customers with post-purchase car maintenance, including the upkeep of major components such as the engine and gearbox. According to CarTimes, it is also the only dealership to offer a full COE lifespan unlimited mileage warranty for every car, which means you can shop with the assurance your interests will be well taken care of.
For more information, visit CarTimes Automobile .
