High-tech, fuel-efficient and safer: Meet the cars that have been designed for your benefit

The Lexus NX 350h self-charging full hybrid offers drivers the dynamic acceleration and smooth drive of an electric vehicle (EV) without the hassle of charging as the battery of the full hybrid system is charged using electricity generated by the engine.

The spiffy mid-sized SUV is spacious, plush and offers a quiet ride. It is also designed using the Tazuna philosophy which creates a seamless, intuitive connection between driver and vehicle by positioning everything perfectly for your easy access. A sensor underneath the rear bumper also allows you to effortlessly and quickly open and close your boot with a kicking motion.

The NX 350h also comes with a host of safety features. Park with ease using Parking Assist with distance guidelines. The 360-degree panoramic view is your eyes around the vehicle to spot obstacles and gauge clearance especially when navigating narrow roads or cornering. Change lanes safely and confidently with the help of the Blind Spot Monitor.

