High-tech, fuel-efficient and safer: Meet the cars that have been designed for your benefit

When a car is created with the driver in mind, it will stand out distinctively from the rest. Easy on the eyes and aimed at prioritising safety and automated technologies, plus the environment, these rides were made to simplify your life one drive at a time.
Maximise passenger seating and cargo space
Feature: Multi-configuration seats can accommodate various seating and cargo arrangements
Vehicle: Honda Jazz Crosstar
The Honda Jazz Crosstar may be compact, but the panoramic view from within the cabin makes the car feel bigger. Safety is a priority with thin A-pillars and front quarter windows offering better visibility and Honda Sensing features, which includes the Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) System. When it detects you drifting from your lane, the RDM technology will cause the steering wheel to vibrate repeatedly and apply corrective steering input to bring the vehicle back into the original lane.
Need to transport cargo of varying shapes and sizes? Honda’s signature Ultra seats with multiple configurations have you covered. The anti-fatigue design on the seats are meant to support you ergonomically and keep you comfortable, while a nine-inch touchscreen display with Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay keeps you connected and entertained on the road.
If you’ve run out of space inside, you can use the roof rails to create more, and the auto lock function means you need never worry about forgetting to lock your car.
Enjoy tailormade temperature settings
Feature: Customise your temperature setting with the dual zone air-conditioning system
Vehicle: Toyota Harrier Hybrid
Impressive power output and fuel efficiency are what set the Toyota Harrier Hybrid apart from other sport utility vehicles (SUV). An electric motor unleashes instant torque for swift acceleration while a self-charging hybrid system means no charging woes.
The Harrier’s quality-crafted leather seats are ventilated to keep you cool even on hot days. You and your front passenger can select your individual preferred temperatures with the dual zone air-conditioning system and enjoy clean air thanks to the nanoeX technology which deodorises pollutants. Say goodbye to messy cables with wireless mobile charging.
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) safety features ensure everyone is in safe hands. This includes the Pre-Collision System that warns the driver of any potential collisions and if necessary, applies automatic braking to avoid collision or mitigate impact.
Load up your car hands-free
Feature: Open and close the boot door with a kicking motion
Vehicle: Lexus NX 350h
The Lexus NX 350h self-charging full hybrid offers drivers the dynamic acceleration and smooth drive of an electric vehicle (EV) without the hassle of charging as the battery of the full hybrid system is charged using electricity generated by the engine.
The spiffy mid-sized SUV is spacious, plush and offers a quiet ride. It is also designed using the Tazuna philosophy which creates a seamless, intuitive connection between driver and vehicle by positioning everything perfectly for your easy access. A sensor underneath the rear bumper also allows you to effortlessly and quickly open and close your boot with a kicking motion.
The NX 350h also comes with a host of safety features. Park with ease using Parking Assist with distance guidelines. The 360-degree panoramic view is your eyes around the vehicle to spot obstacles and gauge clearance especially when navigating narrow roads or cornering. Change lanes safely and confidently with the help of the Blind Spot Monitor.
Save the hassle of learning a new media interface
Feature: Seamlessly integrate your smartphone capabilities into the car
Vehicle: Audi A3 Sedan 1.0 TFSI S tronic
The Audi A3 Sedan is a compact sedan that offers premium quality and ample room for small families. The 48V mild-hybrid engine enables energy recovery when decelerating and the coasting function completely shuts off the engine, saving you petrol and money.
The Audi virtual cockpit presents a wide range of information clearly and concisely, so you can focus your attention on the road. Enjoy graphics in full high definition (HD) resolution via the fully-digital instrument cluster. Save the hassle of learning a new interface because the Audi MMI (multimedia interface) seamlessly mirrors your smartphone into the vehicle. Plan ahead with Audi connect that gives you access to real-time traffic and parking information.
Cruise control also contributes towards fuel efficiency and reduces driver fatigue by helping you maintain a desired, constant driving speed, while lane departure warning can prevent the car from straying out of the lane with steering interventions.
Keep cool even on the warmest days
Feature: Ventilated front seats will ensure you drive in comfort
Vehicle: BYD Dolphin
BYD debuts its Ocean Series with the Dolphin, a full-electric model that is pitched as the perfect entry point for drivers in Singapore with its compact yet roomy interior, optimal battery range, cutting-edge technology and comprehensive safety features.
Its range of up to 340 km is a sweet spot sufficient to keep range anxiety at bay without the deadweight of an unnecessarily large battery. The BYD Intelligent Cockpit System leverages technology to make every journey seamless and hassle-free with features such as 4G and App connectivity, over-the-air updates and smart voice assistance.
Driver and passenger comfort and safety are always top priority. Ventilated front seats are ideal for the tropical weather while advanced safety features such as Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist help you stay in lane.
Drive smoothly even on bumpy roads
Feature: Hydraulic comfort seats help to ensure minimal road disturbances
Vehicle: Citroën C4 Crossover SUV
The Citroën C4 Crossover SUV’s overall silhouette is a nod to its hatchback origins, complemented by the practicality and ruggedness of an SUV with distinctly Citroën design cues.
A continental car, Citroën has always been synonymous with its magic carpet ride quality and the C4 Crossover is no exception thanks to the Advanced Comfort programme that includes the trademarked Progressive Hydraulic Cushions. Together with Enhanced Advanced Comfort Seats, you and your passengers are well-cushioned from bumps.
It also comes with Collision Risk Alert which activates an audio warning when a collision risk is detected. The vehicle’s Active Safety Brake even applies the emergency brakes for you if necessary. Should you accidentally veer out of your lane, fret not because Lane Keep Assist will steer you back on course.
Travel safely with driver-assistance features
Feature: Adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and automatic emergency braking help ease the stress of driving
Vehicle: Skoda Octavia RS
The Octavia RS is Skoda’s range-topping variant of its bestselling Octavia with a 2.0 TSI turbocharged engine. Sporty, more aggressive styling elements distinguish it from the pack. The driver can revel in its excellent acceleration and handling capability, while passengers will appreciate the comfortable ride.
It offers performance without compromising on practicality. A spacious interior means everyone can travel in comfort, especially on longer journeys. A generous boot makes it a great family car and a perfect road trip companion. The powerful, yet efficient engine reduces fuel consumption and helps keep your petrol bill in check.
Safety and performance go hand in hand with the Octavia. Advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and automatic emergency braking make for a safer trip and help relieve the stresses of driving. Never get bored even on long drives with the advanced entertainment system equipped with touchscreen interface and smartphone integration.
