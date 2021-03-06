Teutonic twins

As children, Mr Muhammad Irfan Noorhalim and his twin brother Muhammad Irshad were often dressed by their parents in matching clothes for special outings.

Growing up, they shared interests in retro music, cycling and rock-climbing. As adults, they both work as technicians at the same laser manufacturing company.

The brothers, both 26, even own the same kind of car - the BMW E34 520i. They had picked their 1990-registered cars together and bought them from the same dealer in 2017.

Mr Irfan's black 520i cost $16,000, while Mr Irshad's silver version cost $17,000. Both cars had about two years remaining before their existing certificates of entitlement (COE) expired.

Apart from the relative affordability of the COE-revalidated cars, it was the duo's father - who had owned several BMWs, including an E24 520i - who influenced their choice. "When we were in primary school, I remember it was a solid car and had a comfortable ride," says Mr Irfan, who is older than his twin by 12 minutes.

Having done research before committing to their first cars, they were prepared for the fact that ageing BMWs would require more fixing. This was especially so as they expected to chalk up higher mileage from their bi-annual family road trips to Malaysia.

The brothers have since joined a classic BMW club that organises regular activities, including drives up north. To date, Mr Irfan's 520i has clocked more than 400,000km, while Mr Irshad's car has clocked in excess of 500,000km.

Over the past three years, Mr Irfan has spent $12,000 for a long list of mechanical repairs. Big-ticket items included the overhaul of engine and gearbox, and the replacement of brakes, suspension parts and engine control unit.

For Mr Irshad, the repairs were even more extensive, including radiator and air-conditioner replacements, resulting in a heftier $17,000 bill.

Topping those amounts are the COE premium revalidations due last year. Mr Irfan paid around $33,000 to extend his car's COE by 10 years, while his brother paid $18,000 for a five-year extension.

"Both cars are running fine now, if still a perpetual work-in-progress," says Mr Irfan.

Up next will be the cosmetic restoration to their BMWs.

Being naturally aspirated, the 129hp 520i is not particularly powerful by current standards. Instead, it is the German sedan's modern classic design, refinement of its inline-six engine and cruising stability that the twins appreciate.

"The 5 series is spacious for family outings and I like the large boot," Mr Irshad adds.

The twins work different shifts and hardly meet during weekdays. But they usually spend weekends on outings with their retired parents and two older brothers - Mr Syaheer, 32, who drives an F10 BMW 523i, and Mr Syafiq, 28, a W211 Mercedes-Benz E200. "It's a family convoy," they say with a laugh.

While road trips to Malaysia are a no-go for now, the brothers are looking forward to the day when borders reopen for leisure travel again.

"With the cars running much better now than before Covid-19, we can't wait to go on long drives up north again," says Mr Irshad.