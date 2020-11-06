Tesla to build EV charging network in Singapore

SINGAPORE - American electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla is not only returning to Singapore, but it also plans to set up its own EV charging network here.

According to a new job opening posted on its website, the company led by billionaire Elon Musk is looking to hire a charging manager for charging infrastructure in Singapore.

This position follows a string of others Tesla has been advertising for in Singapore since the middle of the year. They include store leader, vehicle operations specialist, service adviser and customer support specialist.

For the latest position, Tesla says the successful candidate will be responsible for "strategic planning, execution and management of Tesla charging networks across Singapore".

The person will lead a team to "provide customers with comprehensive charging solutions, including but not limited to, home charging, public charging, third-party charging and supercharging". Supercharging refers to high-speed, high-voltage charging.

According to the post, Tesla is looking to "fully meet the energy needs of customers in the area".

"The ideal candidate should have strong management capabilities, project management and interpersonal skills, can quickly adapt to changes in internal and external environment and continue to look for new charging solutions with the awareness of overall cost," the post reads.

The role also involves surveying consumers' charging usage, communicating with the sales and service team, and providing guidance for the team rolling out supercharging and destination charging networks.

The person will track "trends in the energy industry and the development of charging solutions in the region and changes in local policies".

The Singapore Government plans to roll out 28,000 public chargers by 2030 - up from about 1,600 now.

Utilities provider SP Group has just over 200 points across the island and targets to have 1,000 by next year.

In September, home-grown solar power company Sunseap Group said it would erect 10,000 EV chargers here by 2030.

Tesla is the only EV manufacturer to build its own public charging infrastructure. It is also the first to invest in battery plants.

Industry watchers say Mr Musk's ability to identify these two key bottlenecks to its progress and his willingness to resolve them had set Tesla apart from other vehicle manufacturers.

Although not yet consistently profitable, Tesla is now the most valuable car company in the world, going by its market capitalisation.

The company remains unreachable for comment. It dissolved its public relations department last month, becoming the first carmaker to stop talking to the press.