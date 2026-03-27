Tesla 6-seater in town, Maybach spruces up S-class, Sebastien Loeb’s rally win

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The Model Y L is the first six-seater Tesla to be available for sale in Singapore.

Six-seater Tesla approved for sale in Singapore

Tesla has stretched its sport utility vehicle (SUV) to fit an additional row of seats to create the Model Y L. Singapore joins the ranks of Australia and China to offer the six-seater electric SUV, which was recently approved for sale here.

Measuring 4,969mm long, the car is 179mm longer than the standard Model Y. It is also taller by 44mm, standing at 1,668mm.

Based on the Land Transport Authority’s database, the version approved for Singapore is a dual-motor Long Range with a rated maximum output of 378kW, putting it in the Category B certificate of entitlement (COE) bracket.

Before the Model Y L, a handful of the seven-seater Model X, which is a bigger car, had been brought in by parallel importers.

Improved Maybach limo

The updated Mercedes-Maybach S-class features a fresher design and an upgraded infotainment system. PHOTO: MERCEDES-BENZ

The Mercedes-Maybach S-class now has an enlarged front grille and improved infotainment system, in keeping with the upgrades to the standard Mercedes-Benz model.

Further differentiating the Bentley rival are unique touches like the rose-gold-coloured detailing on the headlights, Mercedes star and Maybach logo. Additional insulati on cuts down unwanted noise and vibration.

The MBUX Superscreen, which is a combination of three digital displays, runs on the latest artificial intelligence-powered operating system. The Airmatic air suspension has predictive damping, tapping information from other Mercedes-Benz cars on the road.

Polestar recycles batteries

Polestar is cutting its reliance on virgin materials in its EV batteries. PHOTO: POLESTAR

At least half of the cobalt used in the batteries of the Polestar 2 and 3 electric cars is recycled, as the brand drives down its reliance on virgin materials.

Beyond material sourcing, the Swedish electric vehicle (EV) brand under China car giant Geely is also working to extend battery health and retain the battery’s value for as long as possible to benefit the environment and its customers.

One way it does so is by working with Volvo, which is also owned by Geely, to refurbish high-voltage batteries. Polestar 2 and 3 vehicles that need battery replacements will get a refurbished battery with an equivalent state of health.

Polestar is also establishing recycling partnerships to meet producer responsibility requirements, extend battery lifecycles and maximise material recovery.

Sebastien Loeb wins Rally-Raid Portugal

Multiple world rally championship winner Sebastien Loeb (right) won Rally-Raid Portugal in a Dacia Sandrider. PHOTO: DACIA

French rally ace Sebastien Loeb, who announced his retirement from full-time competition after winning his ninth World Rally Championship title in 2012, proves that he still has what it takes by winning the Rally-Raid Portugal race.

He took part in the rally, held from March 18 to 22, with co-driver Edouard Boulander in a Dacia Sandrider. The 52-year-old last won a rally in Portugal in 2009.

Developed by Dacia, a Romanian car brand owned by the Renault Group, with specialist Prodrive, the Sandrider is a purpose-built off-roader, which is powered by a 3-litre twin-turbo engine with around 400hp.

The event in Portugal flagged off from Grandola with competitors covering 2,175km of rough terrain over five stages.