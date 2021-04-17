For Subscribers
Stellar Scala
Skoda's new hatchback offers plenty of space, a decent pace and driving pleasure in an uncomplicated package
Published:1 hour ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles daily and stand to win ST rewards,
including the ST News Tablet worth $398.
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel for ST Read and Win now.
Sometimes, the simplest things are hard to do well.
Take buttered toast, which British celebrity chef Nigella Lawson went to great lengths discoursing on television recently.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 17, 2021, with the headline 'Stellar Scala'. Subscribe
Topics: