Stellar Scala

Skoda's new hatchback offers plenty of space, a decent pace and driving pleasure in an uncomplicated package

The Skoda Scala is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shift. It has 150hp and 250Nm on tap, allowing it to reach 100kmh in 8.3 seconds and a top speed of 212kmh.
The Skoda Scala is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shift. It has 150hp and 250Nm on tap, allowing it to reach 100kmh in 8.3 seconds and a top speed of 212kmh.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
The Skoda Scala is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shift. It has 150hp and 250Nm on tap, allowing it to reach 100kmh in 8.3 seconds and a top speed of 212kmh.
The Skoda Scala is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shift. It has 150hp and 250Nm on tap, allowing it to reach 100kmh in 8.3 seconds and a top speed of 212kmh.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
The Skoda Scala is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shift. It has 150hp and 250Nm on tap, allowing it to reach 100kmh in 8.3 seconds and a top speed of 212kmh.
The Skoda Scala is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shift. It has 150hp and 250Nm on tap, allowing it to reach 100kmh in 8.3 seconds and a top speed of 212kmh.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Senior Transport Correspondent
Published: 
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Sometimes, the simplest things are hard to do well.

Take buttered toast, which British celebrity chef Nigella Lawson went to great lengths discoursing on television recently.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 17, 2021, with the headline 'Stellar Scala'. Subscribe
Topics: 