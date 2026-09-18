Snag car deals while shopping at heartland malls this weekend

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The official BMW dealer is holding a roadshow at Parkway Parade in Marine Parade from Sept 16 to 20.

Car pop-ups at housing estates

The Honda Roadshow is held at Bukit Panjang Plaza’s Main Atrium from Sept 14 to 20. PHOTO: KAH MOTOR

High certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums or not, the show must go on as motor dealers roll into suburban malls to reach buyers. Here are three pop-ups to check out this weekend.

Bukit Panjang Plaza: Honda

Honda agent Kah Motor is at the ground floor of Bukit Panjang Plaza until Sept 20. Models on display include the Freed multi-purpose vehicle and ZR-V crossover. Offers include a $6,100 discount on all models, with selected cars qualifying for further price cuts.

Tampines 1: Smart

Catch Smart electric cars at Tampines 1 until Sept 20. PHOTO: CYCLE & CARRIAGE SINGAPORE

Until Sept 20 , Smart takes over part of Tampines 1, the shopping centre near the Tampines MRT station and Tampines bus interchange.

The star at the pop-up is the funky #1 Brabus, a high-performance electric hot rod capable of hitting 100kmh from rest in 3.9 seconds.

Deals at the roadshow include savings of up to $28,888, a year’s worth of charging credit and promotional loan offers.

Parkway Parade: BMW Eurokars

Eurokars Auto is at Marine Parade for its BMW Parkway Parade Showcase until Sept 20. The official BMW dealer is offering promotions including savings of up to $54,000.

Visitors who take a test drive will receive food and beverage vouchers, subject to conditions.

Mini Paul Smith Edition in Singapore

The Mini Paul Smith Edition is the first Paul Smith-badged production model sold in Singapore. PHOTO: MINI ASIA

Nearly 30 years after Mini first partnered British fashion designer Paul Smith, a Mini Paul Smith Edition is finally available for sale in Singapore.

It is also the first non-limited-edition car from the partnership. Unveiled at the Mini showroom in Leng Kee Road on Sept 10, it arrives as the all-electric Cooper SE, although other powertrain options are on the cards.

The car comes in two Paul Smith edition-exclusive shades: Statement Grey and Inspired White, accented by a special shade called Nottingham Green, a tribute to the designer’s home town.

The fabric in the cabin features Paul Smith’s signature tone-on-tone stripe pattern and colourful contrast stitching on the steering wheel’s textile band.

Also shown at the event was the Aceman E Surfside Collection. Capped at just five units in Singapore, it features pastel-green paintwork, a contrasting white roof and unique graphic on the bonnet and flanks.

Including COE, the Mini Cooper SE Paul Smith Edition retails at $282,888, while the Aceman E Surfside Collection costs $270,888.

Drive dapper for men’s health

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive will be held on Sept 27 to support men’s health. PHOTO: DGD

Come Sept 27, Singapore will join 200 cities in the world to hold the Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive. This is a global motoring event raising funds and awareness for men’s health. The Malaysia and Singapore Vintage Car Register will be organising the Singapore edition.

For more details, go to gentlemansdrive.com