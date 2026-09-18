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Snag car deals while shopping at heartland malls this weekend

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The BMW official dealer is holding a road show from Sept 16 to 20 at Parkway Parade in Marine Parade.

The official BMW dealer is holding a roadshow at Parkway Parade in Marine Parade from Sept 16 to 20.

PHOTO: BMW EUROKARS AUTO SINGAPORE

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Lee Nian Tjoe

Car pop-ups at housing estates

ntfast18 - The Honda Roadshow is held at the Bukit Panjang Plaza, Main Atrium from Sept 14 to 20. Credit: Kah Motor

The Honda Roadshow is held at Bukit Panjang Plaza’s Main Atrium from Sept 14 to 20.

PHOTO: KAH MOTOR

High certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums or not, the show must go on as motor dealers roll into suburban malls to reach buyers. Here are three pop-ups to check out this weekend.

Bukit Panjang Plaza: Honda

Honda agent Kah Motor is at the ground floor of Bukit Panjang Plaza until Sept 20. Models on display include the Freed multi-purpose vehicle and ZR-V crossover. Offers include a $6,100 discount on all models, with selected cars qualifying for further price cuts.

Tampines 1: Smart

Catch Smart electric cars at Tampines 1 until Sept 20.

Catch Smart electric cars at Tampines 1 until Sept 20.

PHOTO: CYCLE & CARRIAGE SINGAPORE

Until Sept 20, Smart takes over part of Tampines 1, the shopping centre near the Tampines MRT station and Tampines bus interchange.

The star at the pop-up is the funky #1 Brabus, a high-performance electric hot rod capable of hitting 100kmh from rest in 3.9 seconds.

Deals at the roadshow include savings of up to $28,888, a year’s worth of charging credit and promotional loan offers.

Parkway Parade: BMW Eurokars

Eurokars Auto is at Marine Parade for its BMW Parkway Parade Showcase until Sept 20. The official BMW dealer is offering promotions including savings of up to $54,000.

Visitors who take a test drive will receive food and beverage vouchers, subject to conditions.

Mini Paul Smith Edition in Singapore

The Mini Paul Smith Edition is the first Paul Smith-badged production model sold in Singapore.

The Mini Paul Smith Edition is the first Paul Smith-badged production model sold in Singapore.

PHOTO: MINI ASIA

Nearly 30 years after Mini first partnered British fashion designer Paul Smith, a Mini Paul Smith Edition is finally available for sale in Singapore.

It is also the first non-limited-edition car from the partnership. Unveiled at the Mini showroom in Leng Kee Road on Sept 10, it arrives as the all-electric Cooper SE, although other powertrain options are on the cards.

The car comes in two Paul Smith edition-exclusive shades: Statement Grey and Inspired White, accented by a special shade called Nottingham Green, a tribute to the designer’s home town.

The fabric in the cabin features Paul Smith’s signature tone-on-tone stripe pattern and colourful contrast stitching on the steering wheel’s textile band.

Also shown at the event was the Aceman E Surfside Collection. Capped at just five units in Singapore, it features pastel-green paintwork, a contrasting white roof and unique graphic on the bonnet and flanks.

Including COE, the Mini Cooper SE Paul Smith Edition retails at $282,888, while the Aceman E Surfside Collection costs $270,888.

Drive dapper for men’s health

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive will be held on Sept 27 to support men’s health.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive will be held on Sept 27 to support men’s health.

PHOTO: DGD

Come Sept 27, Singapore will join 200 cities in the world to hold the Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive. This is a global motoring event raising funds and awareness for men’s health. The Malaysia and Singapore Vintage Car Register will be organising the Singapore edition.

For more details, go to gentlemansdrive.com

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.