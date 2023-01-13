Singapore Motorshow returns with more new models

SINGAPORE – After a two-year hiatus, Singapore Motorshow is back.

The seventh edition of the ticketed event presented by the Motor Traders Association of Singapore started on Thursday and runs till Sunday.

While the floor space of the show at Suntec City Convention & Exhibition Centre is slightly smaller than the previous one in 2020, there are more unveilings of new models, including an unprecedented number of electric vehicles. In all, 25 automotive brands are present.

Making their debuts are no fewer than three Volkswagen electric models as well as one from Skoda. Sweden’s Polestar is participating for the first time and Nissan is showcasing the Ariya electric crossover. And there is a multicolour Audi e-tron GT called Electric Dreams.

Beyond the electric offerings, visitors can check out the last pure combustion-engined cars in town, including the Lotus Emira and Subaru Impreza WRX.

Be entertained by performances by British precision driver and three-time Guinness World Record Holder Russ Swift.

Heading down to the show? Here is a list of cars you should not miss.

Singapore Motorshow 2023

Where: Suntec City Convention & Exhibition Centre, Levels 3 and 4, 3 Temasek Boulevard

When: Till Sunday, Friday, 11.30am to 9pm; Saturday and Sunday, 10.30am to 9pm

Admission: $8, free for children below 1.2m; tickets available at Suntec Singapore Concourse Level 3 or via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

Info: https://motorshow.com.sg/2023/

BMW M3 Touring