Simulated gear shifts in EVs provide zero performance advantage over regular driving mode

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Hot EVs like the Hyundai Ioniq 5N use simulated gear changes to capture the driving thrills of combustion engine cars.

Why do some electric vehicles have simulated gear changes? Can such a feature cause reliability problems in the long run?

The electric Hyundai Ioniq 5N was among the first to have a simulated gear change feature. More recently, Porsche has introduced a similar mode in the Taycan, which mimics the physical sensation of gear shifts during acceleration, complete with a synthesised soundtrack tuned perfectly to the car’s progress.

Mechanically, the 5N has a single-speed set-up while the Taycan has a two-speed gearbox, but their simulated shift feature gives the impression that these electric vehicles (EVs) have eight-speed transmissions.

Simulated gear changes have been introduced into these two driver-focused high-performance cars to offer the keen driver all the noises and feel of acceleration and deceleration, delivering sensory drama to heighten the driving experience. Paddle shifters on their steering wheel let the driver jog through the virtual gears, mimicking the experience when driving an internal combustion engine sports car.

Reinforcing the impression, the Taycan’s digital dashboard features a virtual rev counter, complete with an artificial redline and shift light.

While the driver is treated to a similar aural and tactile feel of being in the driver’s seat of a conventional, petrol-powered sports car like a Porsche 911 GT3, the simulated gear shifts provide zero performance advantage over the regular “auto” mode, where the electric motor delivers power without interruption. If anything, the split-second pauses between the simulated shifts would make the electric car slower.

Incorporating the e-shift basically involves software programming. Some carmakers, like Toyota, are looking to make their EVs feel even more like a conventional engine-powered sports car. The Japanese carmaker is reported to be working on a simulated manual transmission for its EV, complete with a clutch pedal and a shift lever.

In any case, there is no risk of an electric car over-revving, which can happen in an actual manual transmission after a botched downshift.