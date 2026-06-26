Shift-by-wire technology uses electrical signals to select gears in cars

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The gear lever in many modern cars is likely connected to an electrical switch, rather than mechanically linked to the transmission.

What does “shift-by-wire” mean in cars and is the technology safe?

Shift-by-wire technology in cars is most commonly used for selecting gears or drive modes.

Instead of relying on traditional physical levers, rods, linkages or cables to move an automatic transmission from P to D, shift-by-wire uses electrical signals to trigger an actuator to do the work. This replaces the bulky mechanical linkages used to connect the gear stick to the transmission.

The interface can be a conventional-looking lever, a rotary knob on the centre console or a stalk on the steering column. Whatever the configuration, it functions purely as an electrical switch.

Flicking or turning the switch sends an electrical signal to the electronic control unit, which tells a mechanical actuator on the transmission to engage the right gear. The actuator is usually an electric motor or electro-hydraulic component, replacing the manual gear selector entirely.

The steering wheel-mounted paddles found in some cars with automatic transmissions or double-clutch gearboxes also function as shift-by-wire switches.

In electric vehicles, the drive-selector lever or knob does not actually shift gears, since they generally do not have multi-speed gearboxes. Instead, it simply signals the power control module to spin the electric motor clockwise or counterclockwise, to go forward or reverse.

The shift-by-wire concept is not new. Similar systems have been applied in the marine and aviation industries, production plants and industrial machinery , to name a few . The technology has proven to be robust, reliable and inherently fail-safe.