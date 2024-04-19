Review: On-board unit for ERP 2.0 – the good, the bad and the ugly

SINGAPORE – You can complain all you want, but the on-board unit needed for Singapore’s transition to the next-generation Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system is finding its way into your car.

It consists of three parts – a Global Positioning System (GPS) antenna; a display, which can either be the supplied item or through approved smartphone apps; and a processing unit.

The Straits Times had the on-board unit fitted to a 2007 Toyota MR-S. This is a two-seater with a snug cabin. The installation, which took just over an hour, was done in early January at the Vicom Inspection Centre in Bukit Batok.

There are four cables feeding into the processing unit. Fortunately, the gaps in the car’s cabin are wide enough to accommodate the cabling.

With the new system, it is possible to check ERP transactions online as well as get e-mail consolidating payment history. This was not available for the outgoing in-vehicle unit (IU).

The identity number of the existing IU is transferred to the new system, so there is no need to do anything else to continue having access to existing season parking, for example.

In terms of installation, the most straightforward part is the GPS antenna. This is a flat square that has to be affixed on the windscreen, roughly where the IU would usually be mounted.