Proton e.Mas 5 finds a way into consumers’ hearts

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Sitting pretty: The new Proton e.Mas 5 looks smarter and better proportioned than its bigger sibling, the e.Mas 7.

SINGAPORE – Maybe I am still a little shocked that charismatic Sam Neill has died.

Because I swear the safety sound of the new Proton e.Mas 5 is actually the first few bars of the theme from Jurassic Park (1993), in which the late Kiwi actor played the role of Dr Alan Grant.

Electric cars, inherently quiet, are required by law to have a safety sound at low speed so that pedestrians and cyclists can hear them coming.

If, indeed, the compact e.Mas 5’s sound is a nod to that enduring dinosaur movie franchise, it may also be Proton’s tongue-in-cheek way of saying: “Hey, if you’re not driving something like this, you’re a dinosaur.”

Given that electric cars now make up more than 60 per cent of new car sales in Singapore, combustion models do seem to be heading the way of the dinosaurs. Or maybe I am just reading too much into a silly safety sound, which does not make or break the e.Mas 5.

The petite Proton is a smaller version of the Proton e.Mas 7 reviewed in The Straits Times in August 2025. While clearly positioned as a value proposition like the 7, the 5 is in some ways slightly more progressive.

Its infotainment system has wireless Android Auto, which the 7 did not have.

It is a rear-wheel-drive car, like most newer electric models – including the Volvo EX30, with which it shares the same wheelbase length. Proton and Volvo are sister brands under China’s automotive giant Geely.

The 5 has a frunk, unlike the 7. Its steering-mounted switches are now marked, so you know what each is for. In the 7, you had to guess. And the safety warning chimes are less intrusive than the 7’s.

There are similarities, of course. The 5’s cabin has plenty of hard plastics, which give it a functional, austere vibe. The air-conditioning is single-zone and non-automatic. You will not find memory, ventilated or massage seats. There is no wireless phone charger, either.

The Proton e.Mas 5’s cockpit is unremarkable to look at but serves the driver satisfactorily. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

But there is still a 360-degree camera, which is always useful. Its boot lid is motorised. And it has voice command, which works in English as well as in Malay. Also, its suite of safety features and driving aids is rather comprehensive.

Its powertrain is modest. The 5 is powered by a single motor with a 40.2kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. It has 85kW and 150Nm to its name, allowing it to reach 100kmh in 10 seconds and a top speed of 150kmh.

Unexciting numbers, but if you squeeze its throttle hard, the puny Proton will still give you a measure of satisfaction attainable only to better-endowed combustion models. Weighing just a tad over 1,300kg, it is a lightweight among electric cars.

For a small car, the e.Mas 5’s second row is surprisingly not cramped. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

This bodes well for its ride and handling. The 5 definitely moves more gracefully than the 7 and its turning circle is markedly smaller. The car tackles corners and directional changes with a rare light-footedness. But like most electric models, it is devoid of emotiveness and finesse. While that is true, it is also akin to pointing out that a budget hotel lacks a crystal chandelier.

For those who tire of oversized cars, the 5 is definitely one to check out. The car measures 4,135mm long, 1,805mm wide and 1,580mm tall, with a 2,650mm wheelbase. This makes it one of the smallest electric cars in town.

But inside, it seems bigger. The car is spacious enough for five compact adults, although the roof’s curvature might make those seated on either side of the second row somewhat awkward if they have an afro hairstyle.

Although the e.Mas 5’s boot is modest in absolute capacity, it has plenty of usable floor space. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Like many electric models, its floor is flat but raised. Its boot is smallish at 375 litres, but there is a biggish 70-litre frunk to compensate.

What about range with the car’s relatively small battery? Well, the test car averages 11.7kWh/100km, which is better than declared. This gives it a range of 343km, which is more than reasonable for Singapore.

The e.Mas 5’s 70-litre frunk (above) is biggish and compensates for its 375-litre boot. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

In a nutshell, the e.Mas 5 is an agreeable compact. So agreeable, in fact, that it is selling almost as well as roti canai in Malaysia. But will it herald the beginning of the end of the “dinosaurs”? Probably not. In Malaysia, there are eight Proton models with combustion engines in the showroom and only two pure electric ones.

Then, perhaps the Jurassic Park score – if indeed that is what I hear – may not be entirely coincidental. Because the premise of that story is that the dinosaurs return. In a big way.

Follow Christopher Tan on Instagram @chris.motoring

Proton e.Mas 5

Price: $221,988 with certificate of entitlement (COE), before applicable discounts

Motor: Permanent magnet synchronous with 40.2kWh LFP battery

Transmission: Single-speed, rear-wheel drive

Power: 85kW

Torque: 150Nm

0-100kmh: 10 seconds

Top speed: 150kmh

Power consumption: 15.2kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 6.6kW AC; 71kW DC

Range: 325km

Agent: Vincar EV

Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Comparable considerations

BYD Dolphin ($255,388 with COE)

The Dolphin has an even smaller boot than the e.Mas 5, but its wheelbase is a wee bit longer. It does not have a frunk. Its battery is slightly larger than the Proton’s, which translates to a longer range. Its performance, however, is noticeably poorer than the 5’s.

Ora Good Cat ($215,999 with COE)

Although having a noticeably larger battery than the e.Mas 5, the Good Cat’s tested range is merely a few kilometres longer. The car, however, is a ray of sunshine in an increasingly grey mass that typifies electric cars. Its funky styling and cheerful cabin add to its selling point.

Volvo EX30 ($220,000 with COE)

This tiny Volvo ticks most of the boxes, including for design, space packaging, equipment, economy, drivability and X-factor. It remains the Swedish marque’s bestseller and for good reason. Despite having a European brand, it is as competitive as many Chinese equivalents.