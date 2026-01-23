Porsche Le Mans winner at Jewel Changi Airport, rare BMWs, Jensen Interceptor revival

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Porsche at Jewel Changi Airport

Porsche has partnere d l ocal artist Priscilla Tey to create a mural that celebrates Chinese New Year and Singapore Art Week 2026.

The Spirit of Legends mural is inspired by Porsche’s 75th anniversary in motorsport, when the brand won its first class victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1951, with a 356 “Super Leicht” coupe.

The mural revolves around the theme of horses, referencing the Porsche crest, which was derived from the Stuttgart city seal and the brand’s motorsports heritage. The theme also coincides with the Year of the Horse, adding to the festive cheer.

Sharing the limelight with the artwork, which is displayed at th e Porsche at Jew el lifestyle retail store , is another Le Mans legend, the Porsche 956.

This racer from the 1980s won four consecutive overall victories at Le Mans, and held the lap record at the Nurburgring Nordschleife for 35 years.

The mural and car will be on display until March 3 1. As part of the collaboration, a series of merchandise is available for sale at the store, located at 01-205/206 Jewel Changi Airport.

BMW and Botero

BMW Eurokars created three specially designed cars inspired by Colombian artist Fernando Botero. PHOTO: BMW EUROKARS AUTO

BMW Eurokars Auto, a dealer of the German brand, has wrapped cars with designs inspired by the art of Colombian artist Fernando Botero.

Two of the cars, a BMW 735i and an iX40, will be on display at the dealer’s showroom at 11 Kung Chong Road on Jan 24 and 25. The Botero-inspired cars will be shown along with the BMW Skytop, a two-seater convertible, and a 3.0 CSL. The Skytop and 3.0 CSL are limited-edition models with only 50 units worldwide.

The third Botero-inspired car is also a BMW 735i. It will be on display at IMBA Theatre, an attraction at Gardens by the Bay, until late January.

Interceptor-inspired GT

An ultra-high-performance luxury British GT inspired by the 1960s Jensen Interceptor will be launched in 2026. PHOTO: JENSEN INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE

A British engineering company is channelling the spirit of the Jensen Interceptor – a cool four-door hot rod from the 1960 s p owered by a thumping 6.3-litre Chrysler V8 – into a n ew car.

The modern iteration, yet to be named, will have an aluminium chassis, “bespoke V8 power, and a full analogue driving experience”, according to Jensen International Automotive (JIA). The company, a specialist in restoring and re-engineering the classic Interceptor, emphasises that the vehicle is a completely new creation and not derived from the classic car.

The single sketch released by JIA shows a low-slung grand tourer with a long bonnet and a raked roofline. JIA plans to launch the new car later in 2026 .

Production of the original Interceptor ended in 1976, when the company Jensen Motors closed.