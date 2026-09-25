Porsche electric Boxster prototype spotted at Singapore’s IMM mall

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Similar prototype cars have been spotted in Europe and the United States.

SINGAPORE - A left-hand-drive electric sports car with German registration plates has been spotted in Singapore.

Photos of the car plugged into an electric vehicle (EV) charger at the IMM mall in Jurong East began circulating on various social media sites on Sept 23.

There are no brand logos on the car, but stickers on the body read “Porsche Research & Development”.

In response to The Straits Times, a Porsche Asia Pacific spokesman confirmed that the vehicle is a prototype of its upcoming electric Boxster 718 sports car being tested in Singapore.

Porsche’s regional office received the car a week ago, and it is due to leave Singapore on Sept 25, according to the spokesman.

Similar test cars have been spotted in California as well as in Europe in recent months.

Mahaendra Gofar, an automotive industry insider who has worked at various car companies in Germany and China, said that although it is common for carmakers to test their pre-production cars oversea s, S ingapore is not a typical testing region.

Gofar said this car is likely being used to test internal components like the battery pack and motor to understand how they perform in the tropical climate. It may also be used to train Porsche Asia Pacific staff.

Subject to approval by the Land Transport Authority, foreign-registered left-hand-drive cars can be driven in Singapore for a limited time period.

The electric sports car was previously scheduled to be launched in 2025 but this was delayed. In August, American automotive news site Road & Track said that Porsche’s chief executive Michael Lieters confirmed that the electric car in convertible Boxster and hardtop Cayman forms remain in development although no launch dates were given.