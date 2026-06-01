Polestar’s flagship electric GT blends Scandinavian style with serious speed

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The early-production Polestar 5 impresses with its distinctive looks and refined cabin.

ANNECY, France – Electric vehicles (EVs) are getting quicker, larger and more high-tech with every new launch. But few manage to feel genuinely distinctive. The Polestar 5 may change that.

The Swedish electric carmaker’s flagship is not just another high-performance, battery-powered machine chasing acceleration figures. Instead, it is a sleek four-door grand tourer designed to cover long distances quickly and comfortably, while wrapping the driver and occupants in minimalist Scandinavian luxury.

Born from the striking Polestar Precept concept car first unveiled in 2020, the production Polestar 5 remains faithful to the show car.

At 5,087mm long and just 1,425mm tall, the car has dramatic proportions. Its low nose, flush door handles, frameless windows and wing-like roofline give it a sleek side profile. According to Polestar, aviation inspired much of the design.

Beneath the sheet metal, the car introduces a new bonded aluminium platform where, instead of conventional steel construction, the chassis uses glued and bonded aluminium sections similar to aerospace engineering methods. Polestar says the resulting rigidity exceeds even some two-seat sports cars.

At the heart of the Polestar 5 is a 112kWh lithium-ion battery that powers two versions of the car: the Dual Motor produces 550kW and 812Nm of torque, while the flagship Performance version develops a formidable 650kW and 1,015Nm of torque.

Its headline performance figure is startling. The Dual Motor hits 100kmh in 3.9 seconds, while the flagship Performance version is 0.7 seconds quicker at 3.2 seconds.

That places the flagship Polestar 5 firmly in supercar territory. Yet, the numbers tell only part of the story.

A grand tourer rather than a bruiser

To showcase the car to automotive journalists, Polestar drove 12 early-production models from Sweden to Morocco in a long-distance road trip dubbed “Sweden to Sahara” from end-May to June 1, covering some 6,000km across Europe and North Africa. The cars were shipped from Polestar’s plant in China to Sweden for the drive.

A total of 84 journalists drove the cars for parts of the journey, which started in Gothenburg in Sweden and ended in Morocco’s Ouarzazate, known as a gateway to the Sahara desert. All drivers signed their names on the bonnet of the lead car.

The Straits Times – the only media title invited from Singapore – took the wheel on a two-day, 500km drive from Annecy down to Nice along the Mediterranean coast, covering Alpine roads and French highways.

It is the sort of route for which grand tourers were made.

The roads around Annecy are narrow, winding and constantly changing in elevation. While high-powered EVs can feel heavy on such roads – relying on brute-force acceleration – the Polestar 5 takes a different approach.

The car prioritises balance and refinement over sheer aggression. Despite the car’s size , the steering is precise and natural, while the low-slung driving position gives the driver a more intimate connection with the car. The reclined seating posture, however, sacrifices some degree of all-round visibility, especially on uphill climbs.

Ride quality is a major strength.

The standard Dual Motor uses passive dampers, while the Performance version employs adaptive MagneRide dampers capable of adjusting up to 1,000 times per second. Combined with the car’s long wheelbase, the Polestar 5 feels composed even on rough Alpine surfaces.

Importantly, the car does not sacrifice comfort in pursuit of performance. This matters on the long-distance drive towards the Mediterranean coast, where I find myself enjoying the car’s refinement more than its outright pace.

On the highways heading south towards Nice, it impresses with a quiet cabin. Polestar says the car uses acoustic insulation and laminated glass to create that hushed environment.

Unlike some rivals which overwhelm occupants with large touchscreens and ambient lighting, the Polestar’s interior feels restrained and calming.

Scandinavian lounge on wheels

The dashboard is dominated by a 14.5-inch portrait touchscreen running Android Automotive with Google built-in. PHOTO: POLESTAR

Inside, the Polestar 5 continues the brand’s minimalist Scandinavian approach.

The dashboard is dominated by a 14.5-inch portrait touchscreen running Android Automotive with Google built-in. Physical buttons are kept to a minimum, although a rotary audio controller remains on the centre console.

Rear passengers are well catered for too, with reclining seats, ventilation, massage functions and a four-zone climate system. The second row is designed to accommodate two adults comfortably. PHOTO: POLESTAR

Front seats developed with Recaro combine sporty bolstering with Swedish ergonomic comfort. Rear passengers are well catered for too, with reclining seats, ventilation, massage functions and a four-zone climate system.

The second row is designed to accommodate two adults comfortably. But in a pinch, the armrest can be folded upright for a third occupant, preferably a child or teenager.

A massive 2m-long panoramic glass roof floods the cabin with light.

Sustainability remains key to the Polestar identity. Interior materials include recycled PET plastics, recycled aluminium and carpets made from fishing nets. Its seats use leather that the brand claims is “animal welfare secured”.

While some buyers may find the cabin austere compared with its German luxury rivals, others will find the understated Scandinavian approach refreshing.

Under the bonnet, the 800V electrical architecture allows charging speeds of up to 350kW. It takes 22 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 per cent using a 350kW charger, and 33 minutes on a 200kW charger.

Range figures are equally competitive. The Dual Motor claims up to 678km under the WLTP test cycle, while the more powerful Performance model manages up to 558km.

Those figures place the Polestar among the new generation of long-range EVs.

Competitive rivals

The Polestar 5 will inevitably be compared with established premium electric models such as the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT and Lotus Emeya.

Polestar’s parent company Geely also owns a majority stake in Lotus, meaning the Chinese group will effectively have two competing products in the same segment.

The Polestar 5 has clearly trained its sights on Porsche. The company says the car rivals the long-wheelbase version of the Porsche Panamera in terms of space and packaging, and the Taycan in terms of dynamics. It also says prospective buyers are cross-shopping the car against t h e Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.

The roads around Annecy are narrow, winding and constantly changing in elevation. PHOTO: POLESTAR

The Annecy-to-Nice drive route highlights exactly what the Polestar 5 is built to do: cover huge distances rapidly and stylishly while remaining comfortable enough for occupants to emerge relaxed at the end of the journey. That may ultimately prove to be its biggest strength.

In an increasingly crowded performance EV market, the Polestar 5 may not be the loudest or flashiest entrant. But it could end up being one of the most distinctive and complete.

What remains for the halo car is to elevate Polestar into a segment where it was previously absent.

The Dual Motor version is expected to arrive in Singapore in the third quarter of 2026, with local agent Wearnes Automotive saying its price is “to be confirmed”. Regardless of price, owners will need to be prepared for a hefty annual road tax bill of $8,090.

A total of 84 journalists drove the cars for parts of the journey, which started in Sweden's Gothenburg and ended in Morocco's Ouarzazate. The Straits Times was the only media title invited from Singapore. ST PHOTO: TOH YONG CHUAN

Polestar 5 Dual Motor/Performance

Price: To be confirmed

Motors: Permanent magnet synchronous motor with 112kWh battery

Transmission: Single speed

Power: 550kW/650kW

Torque: 812Nm/1,015Nm

0-100kmh: 3.9 seconds/3.2 seconds

Top speed: 250kmh

Power consumption: 18.3kWh/100km / 21.2kWh/100km

Range: 678km/ 558km

Agent: Wearnes Automotive

Polestar line-up in Singapore