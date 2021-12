Polestar may sound like the stage name of an exotic dancer, but is actually the newest electric vehicle (EV) brand to arrive here. The name is from Polestar Racing, which Volvo Cars acquired in 2015.

It debuts here with the Polestar 2, a compact liftback slightly smaller than the Tesla Model 3. Both cars are made in China and compete in the same price segment, but the similarities mostly end there.