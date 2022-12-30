Pick of the crop: The Straits Times’ best car buys of 2022 from $100,000 to $1 million

SINGAPORE – For car buyers and sellers alike, 2022 will be remembered for two things.
One, an unprecedented global supply chain crisis which disrupted or delayed the arrival of new cars, while also affecting the equipment level of cars when they arrived.
Two, record certificate of entitlement (COE) prices, which have pushed up the prices of the cheapest cars to well above $100,000. The premium of bigger cars is now above $115,000, while the premium for smaller cars is hovering around $90,000 – double what they were a year ago.
Hence it has become more important than ever to look to a consumer’s guide such as The Straits Times’ Best Buys, an unbiased annual selection of the choicest cars you can spend your hard-earned money on.
The buyer’s guide has been compiled for several decades now, and includes both newly launched and existing models on the market.
Not unexpectedly, electric vehicles (EVs) continue to loom large – driven by tax incentives and stricter emission standards. In fact, every other new model launched this year was battery-powered.
ST understands EVs are not for everyone yet, given that the majority of the population still does not have easy access to charging infrastructure. Hence, while there are EV recommendations here, they do not make up the bulk of cars in the list.
Happy shopping.
Prices include COE (December first tender) unless stated, and are correct at press time.
Coupe/convertible
Three years after it was launched, the Toyota Supra ($256,888 without COE) is still holding its own in the performance segment, with the car remaining the most engaging and fun option in its price range. Its 3-litre inline-six churns out 340hp and 500Nm of torque, propelling the coupe to 100kmh in 4.3 seconds.
If you are looking for something a little larger, the BMW M240i ($359,888) is a truly satisfying option. This Bavarian driving machine matches the Supra in the performance sweepstake, with its 3-litre inline-six pushing out 374hp and 500Nm of torque, allowing the agile Beemer to reach 100kmh in 4.3 seconds.
In an ever-changing world, it is comforting to know that a car like the Mazda MX-5 RF ($225,888) still exists. The puny two-seater with a convertible hardtop is made for one thing and one thing alone – driving pleasure. Yet, it also offers enough creature comforts, with an elegant styling which does not go out of fashion.
Multi-purpose vehicle/wagon
The latest Toyota Sienta (from $158,988) is a huge improvement over its predecessor. It is better designed, better built and better equipped. It may not be the roomiest seven-seater in town, but the fact is most families do not often require seven seats. And if they do, it is not for very long journeys. And with today’s stratospheric car prices, the value proposition of the award-winning Sienta goes a long way.
The BMW 218i Active Tourer (from $230,888) may not be a multi-seater, but it is made with space and versatility in mind. Like the Sienta, it is more polished than its predecessor. Its only drawback is its relatively hefty price tag.
For wagon lovers, the electric MG 5 makes good sense. It is the first electric wagon here and is also one of the cheapest electric cars around (from $73,888 without COE).
It is no dynamite, but offers the smoothness and quietness of a battery-powered vehicle. Although rather compact for a wagon, it is practical enough for most small families.
Executive
There is really only one delectable option in this category – the super-refined and luxurious Lexus ES. In its latest iteration, Lexus has replaced the ES’ finicky infotainment touchpad with a user-friendly touchscreen. The car is available in racier F Sport trim, with the ES250 F Sport (from $312,800) offering a sportier styling and bigger wheels.
Sport utility vehicle/crossover
The new Kia Niro Hybrid (from $163,999) is substantially bigger than its predecessor. It is also better equipped. It averages 5.1 litres/100km in real-world efficiency, which is not far from its declared 4.9 litres/100km. The smaller previous car clocked 4.9 litres/100km in a similar test drive. But the ace of the new car may well be its stylish design.
The Honda HR-V Hybrid (from $152,999) is simple, compact and spacious. It is also pleasantly efficient, averaging 4.6 litres/100km in real life. Its clean, angular shape should appeal to those who prefer a fuss-free approach to life.
If you are looking for an economy champ, look no further than the Toyota Yaris Cross (from $157,388), a 1.5-litre hybrid subcompact which covers 100km on 3.8 litres. Its trade-off is its modest size. But for young families or empty-nesters, this is not an issue.
The BYD Atto 3 ($176,888) is like a breath of fresh air. This compact electric crossover looks like nothing on the market. Inside, novel ideas abound. Build quality and drivability are a quantum leap from what you witness in the BYD e6.
Toyota’s bZ4X (estimated $250,000) is a brilliant electric crossover from a manufacturer accused (unfairly) of dragging its feet over electrification.
Detractors may not know this, but Toyota has been making petrol-electric hybrids for more than 30 years now. And if the bZ4X is any indication, its full-electric cars are going to be a hit.
Its battery, for one thing, has an unrivalled warranty of at least 90 per cent of charge after 10 years or 240,000km of use. The car is not for public sale yet, but if you badger the agent hard enough, who knows?
The Peugeot e-2008 GT ($78,888 without COE) is a commendable electric car you can buy now. Unlike most electric cars, the e-2008 does not sacrifice space, comfort or handling. The subcompact is as dishy as its combustion-engined sibling. And among EVs, it is priced quite competitively.
If you are looking for an electric economy champ, the BMW iX3 ($313,888) fits the bill. The car is also extremely clever, despite being a conversion based on the BMW X3. For greenies, the fact that the iX3 is designed to be highly recyclable, and made without rare earths and with less cobalt, should win brownie points.
Sports car
If you had $1.2 million to spend on a dream car, look no further than the Ferrari 296 GTB ($1,070,542 before COE). This V6 hybrid supercar from Maranello is drop-dead gorgeous inside and out, extremely rewarding at the wheel, and surprisingly cushy for a beast capable of reaching 100kmh in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 330kmh.
But if you insist on having a V8, you can consider the McLaren GT (from $859,000 without COE). Touted as the friendliest sports car you can buy, the GT reaches 100kmh in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 326kmh. It is effortless to pilot across a wide range of driving situations, has decent ground clearance and even enough stowage for a full-size golf set.
Compact saloon
The Mazda 3 (from $150,888) is a clear winner in this segment. Its superb build quality, elegant styling and thoughtful packaging make it the most compelling compact saloon in town.
The Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid ($196,388) is not as polished as the Mazda 3, but it offers bulletproof dependability and high efficiency. After all, these are the attributes which have made the Corolla an all-time bestseller around the world.
Also vying for attention in this space is the Hyundai Avante (from $145,999). The Avante is handsome, if a tad fastidious. Its interior is impressively laid out, with a suite of digital instrumentation, well-tailored trim and a host of driving aids. In a generally sedate segment, the Avante shines.
Hatchback
The 116i (from $202,888) is a front-engined BMW powered by a modest 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine. Yet, the car is zesty, engaging and surefooted. Indeed, it stands tall among stablemates which have bigger engines with more cylinders and which are rear-wheel-driven.
The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf (from $169,900) is cushier and more polished than before – which is no mean feat, given that its sixth- and seventh-generation siblings were also quite impressive. The latest Golf is more digital, with plenty of usable tech and a mild hybrid system to boost efficiency.
The latest Jazz eHEV (from $146,999) is the first Honda hybrid which can be driven in electric mode. It is powered by a high-compression 1.5-litre engine paired with two motors built into its continuously variable transmission. It is spunky and frugal, recording a real-life consumption of 5.2 litres/100km. The latest Jazz also appeals with its clean, futuristic styling. It is no longer the gawky tall hatch its predecessors were.
Luxury
The Mercedes-Benz EQS ($549,888) promises to offer the longest range among all electric cars here, with a stated figure of 762km. The feat has to do with a sizeable battery (107.8kWh), a single motor and an industry-leading drag-coefficient of 0.20. But anyone considering this car should not sign on the dotted line before checking out the illustrious BMW i7 first.
Lexus’ LS remains the undisputed king of refinement in the $650,000 segment, even though the LS500h (from $543,800 without COE) is now powered by a 3.5-litre V6 paired with electric motors – instead of the previous silky V8’s. Through a 10-speed autobox, power is sent to the rear wheels to propel the sizeable limo to 100kmh in respectable 5.4 seconds.
The sporty Audi RS e-tron GT ($710,940) may seem pricey, but it is one of the fastest EVs in town. Not to mention, it is also one of the sexiest cars you can buy today. This twin-motor all-wheel-drive gets 440kW and 830Nm of shove to attain 100kmh in 3.3 seconds. It is more stunning, drivable and fun than the Porsche Taycan, which is saying a lot.
Compact executive
The Polestar 2 (from $227,000) is the dark horse in this line-up. The Swedish electric car comes in two variants – Dual Motor Long Range and Single Motor Standard Range. The latter offers a sweeter mix of value, comfort and performance. And you still enjoy the unique styling and space packaging of the marque.
The Tesla Model 3 Standard Range (from $114,655 without COE) has proven its worth by being one of the best-selling EVs in the world. The single-motor Standard Range variant is good enough to shame many combustion-engined performance cars.
The thing about the Tesla, though, is its dull interior and everything-in-one-screen set-up. Tech geeks love this, but not everyone is a tech geek. Its aggressive one-pedal driving system is also something you need to get used to.
The BMW i4 ($340,888) is an electric car made for car lovers. It is a blend of cold electric efficiency, and warm BMW values, resulting in a machine which looks, feels and drives like a car. You can choose the single-motor rear-wheel variant or the sizzling M50 twin-motor all-wheel drive. Both come with a beautiful soundtrack.
The only combustion-engined pick in this category is the Skoda Octavia RS ($222,900). It is powered by a well-tuned 2-litre 245hp/370Nm turbocharged engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Squeeze the throttle and the engine delivers a deep, lovely note which fills the cabin, but does not interfere with conversation or the car’s hi-fi system. It is quite a joy at the wheel too.