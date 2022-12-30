Pick of the crop: The Straits Times’ best car buys of 2022 from $100,000 to $1 million

SINGAPORE – For car buyers and sellers alike, 2022 will be remembered for two things.

One, an unprecedented global supply chain crisis which disrupted or delayed the arrival of new cars, while also affecting the equipment level of cars when they arrived.

Two, record certificate of entitlement (COE) prices, which have pushed up the prices of the cheapest cars to well above $100,000. The premium of bigger cars is now above $115,000, while the premium for smaller cars is hovering around $90,000 – double what they were a year ago.

Hence it has become more important than ever to look to a consumer’s guide such as The Straits Times’ Best Buys, an unbiased annual selection of the choicest cars you can spend your hard-earned money on.

The buyer’s guide has been compiled for several decades now, and includes both newly launched and existing models on the market.

Not unexpectedly, electric vehicles (EVs) continue to loom large – driven by tax incentives and stricter emission standards. In fact, every other new model launched this year was battery-powered.

ST understands EVs are not for everyone yet, given that the majority of the population still does not have easy access to charging infrastructure. Hence, while there are EV recommendations here, they do not make up the bulk of cars in the list.

Happy shopping.

Prices include COE (December first tender) unless stated, and are correct at press time.

Coupe/convertible