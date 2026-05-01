Petition to make Renault EV Lego model an official set

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Renault is backing a fan-built Lego version of its Renault 5 Turbo 3E, and is calling on the public to help turn it into an official set

10,000 votes needed for Lego project build

British engineer designer Dave Collins (@devonbricks on Instagram) has created a prototype of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E using around 1,200 Lego pieces, and a campaign is on to make it an official set.

The real thing is an extreme version of the Renault 5, a modern electric interpretation of the French brand’s city hatchback, unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in 2022. A pair of 200kW motors drive the rear wheels to propel the two-seater from 0 to 100kmh in 3.5 seconds and to a top speed of 269kmh.

With production of the actual car being limited to 1,980 units, a Lego version of the 3E may be the closest that most people will be able to get to the mega hatchback. Renault urged fans to support the project in a media statement on April 29.

For the Danish construction toy company to look into offering the set as an official product, the project needs to garner 10,000 supporters on the Lego Ideas webpage. More than 5,000 signatures have been collected since the campaign started on April 16.

Previous Lego Ideas projects that have made it to production include the Back To The Future DeLorean Time Machine inspired by the 1980s film trilogy and the Caterham Super Seven sports car.

Those keen to support the project can do so at str.sg/mpVZ

BYD’s carbon-fibre supercar

The production version of the Fangchengbao Formula X concept will debut in 2027. PHOTO: BYD

The Fangchengbao Formula X will enter production in 2027.

Showcased as a concept car at the Beijing Auto Show (April 24 to May 3), the lime-green carbon-fibre roadster with Lamborghini-style doors is a preview of the first sports car under BYD’s upmarket sub-brand, Fangchengbao.

Previously, the sub-brand focused on sport utility vehicle (SUV) models, including the Bao 5, which was launched in March as the Denza B5.

Besides a slew of new cars, BYD also brought some of its innovations to the show. This included its second-generation battery and its Flash Charging technology, which packs 1,500kW of charging power.

Kia at Milan Design Week

Under the angular body of the Kia Vision Meta Turismo is a lounge-inspired cabin. PHOTO: KIA

The Kia Vision Meta Turismo is a design concept that combines a digital gaming pod with the idea of long road trips. The car was on display at Milan Design Week until Sept 26.

Under the angular body is a lounge-inspired cabin which harks back to the notion of the long-distance touring of the 1960s.

Despite being electrically powered, the car has a retro joystick-style virtual gear shifter, complemented by simulated engine sounds and vibrations for the driver to feel connected to the road.

Volvo’s AI-powered electric car enters production

Volvo is building the EX60 electric SUV at its factory in Torslanda, Sweden. PHOTO: VOLVO

Production of the Volvo EX60 electric SUV started in April in Torslanda, Sweden.

Coming after the model was unveiled in January, the EX60 is a mid-sized electric SUV that competes against the likes of the BMW iX3. It has a range of up to 810km and charges from 10 to 80 per cent in 16 minutes.

Google’s artificial intelligence assistant Gemini is integrated into the electric car’s operating system. This enables the driver to manage complex tasks through natural language instead of having to remember specific commands.