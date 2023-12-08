Pedal to the metal: Singaporeans take up endurance racing

SINGAPORE – Dutch racing champion Max Verstappen was barely a month past his 26th birthday in October when he was crowned the Formula One world champion for the third time, having started racing at the age of four. In contrast, Mr Tan Wei Ming is a 50-year-old track rookie.

The Singaporean owner of a construction material supply business in Malaysia was part of a team of four drivers sharing a race car in the Sepang 1,000km Endurance Race on Nov 25.

Although he had taken part in the event before – in 2019 and 2022 – this was the first year that he drove a car shared with three friends.

His car was one of three machines fielded by Team 667, formed by a group of friends. Besides his grey Honda Jazz (No. 89), there were a blue Honda Jazz (No. 67) and a grey Suzuki Swift Sport (No. 667).

The endurance race allows up to four drivers a car. A driver can drive continuously for up to 75 minutes before another one has to take over when the car is brought into the pit lane.

In his previous two race outings, Mr Tan used rented race cars and only had to show up at the circuit and drive.