Peachy but far from perfect

Citroen, like its sister brand Peugeot, has become quite alluring in the last decade. Blessed with a cushy, competent chassis and a smooth, efficient drivetrain, the French brand with the lemon-sounding name is now pretty peachy.

Its population in Singapore has more than doubled since 2011, to 3,390 units last year. This is no small feat, but its numbers are still light years away from, say, Volkswagen's (21,819 units) and Kia's (24,138) - brands which once had a niche presence here, but now have a sizeable following.