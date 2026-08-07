Park for free while charging your EV in Tampines

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Charge+ has deployed 38 EV charging points across four properties in the Tampines Retail Park area.

EV chargers with free parking in Tampines

Local electric vehicle (EV) charging operator Charge+ has rolled out 38 charging points across the Tampines Retail Park area and nearby industrial building T-Space.

Charging costs between 45 cents and 73 cents per kilowatt-hour, including faster direct current (DC) and slower alternating current (AC) charging guns.

The points are at:

Giant Hypermarket (6 DC, 2 AC)

Ikea Tampines (2 DC, 18 AC)

Courts Megastore (2 DC, 6 AC)

T-Space (2 DC)

There is no parking fee imposed at these charging points.

Rare Bentley Batur at Dempsey Hill

There are only 18 Bentley Baturs in the world, and one of them will be at Dempsey Hill in Tanglin. PHOTO: BENTLEY

One of just 18 Bentley Baturs worldwide will make an appearance at Dempsey Hill during the Cars & Kopi meet-up on Aug 10, from 8am to 10.30am.

Named after Lake Batur in Bali, Indonesia, the two-door car is powered by a 6-litre, W12, twin-turbo engine that makes over 730hp.

Based on the Bentley Continental GT Speed, the exclusive grand tourer features custom coachwork by Mulliner and has a bespoke interior.

When it was introduced in 2022, the starting price was said to be £1.65 million (S$2.85 million).

Free goodie bag at Honda showcase

Honda Day, an event by the brand’s distributor to bring owners together, takes place on Sept 5. PHOTO: KAH MOTOR

Honda Day takes place on Sept 5 at The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay.

The brand will be showcasing some of its most iconic two- and four-wheel models in recent times, including the two generations of the NSX sports car and various CBR motorcycles.

The event will also feature live music performances, games and a talk by the Traffic Police.

Open to Honda owners, admission is free, but registration is compulsory. Do so at honda.com.sg/hondaday2026. Attendees will receive a $50 goodie bag.

Third-gen Mercedes-Benz GLA unveiled

The Mercedes-Benz GLA will be available in both electric and petrol-hybrid forms. PHOTO: MERCEDES-BENZ

The third-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA-class was unveiled online on July 30, as part of the brand’s plan to launch 40 models between 2025 and 2027.

The compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) follows the template established by the recently launched CLA four-door saloon and the GLB seven-seater, being available in both electric and petrol-hybrid forms.

Styling highlights include a prominent, almost retro-inspired radiator grille. The proportions are otherwise similar to the previous generation, although the silhouette is a bit sleeker in the way the front pillar connects with the flowing roofline. The wheelbase – which at 2,790mm is longer by 61mm – influences the design as well as improves cabin space.

The cabin architecture is similar to the CLA four-door saloon and the GLB seven-seater SUV, with a very vertical dashboard featuring up to two touchscreens.

Before the car is made available in Singapore in the first quarter of 2027, the brand will launch the larger GLC SUV on Aug 20.