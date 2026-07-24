Ora 5 combines function with cute form

SINGAPORE – We all remember cute cars. Cars like the original Mini, Fiat 500, Volkswagen Beetle and the Ford Ka. They stay with us. What about the Ora Good Cat, reviewed here in September 2023?

I think the Good Cat is rather cute, in a funky way. If you keep your eyes peeled, you may spot this relatively rare Golf-size feline. Then came the slightly weird Ora 07, a car which looks a bit like the Porsche Panamera and a bit like the Bentley Continental, only smaller.

Now, China’s Great Wall Motor has decided the 07 is not quite what the Singapore market wants. Out it goes, and in comes the new Ora 5. This car looks like a bigger and slightly taller Ora 3. And it is kind of cute.

The 5 is 4,471mm long, 1,833mm wide and 1,641mm tall with a 2,720mm wheelbase. Its footprint is merely 6 per cent larger than the Good Cat’s, but in automotive terms, that is enough to make a difference in space and street presence.

Inside, the 5’s longer wheelbase and higher ceiling translate to a surprisingly spacious second row, despite a floor that is not completely flat. The sensation of space is enhanced by a panoramic glass roof and white upholstery in the test car. In fact, it feels somewhat roomier than the slightly larger Honda ZR-V, which is not too shoddy in the space department itself.

Cushy cabin: More space and luxe than you expect in its size segment. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The Ora 5’s boot, however, is compact at 362 litres. It is rather deep though, so you can still fit quite a few things in there. But something bulky like a bi-fold bicycle will require collapsing its rear seats. The Ora does not have a frunk, which is unusual for a Chinese car.

It has plenty of storage bins in the cabin though, including a sizeable glove box (which some cars do away with) and a cooler box.

Compact carrier: Extra space below boot floor and rather high loading point. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Like many modern electric cars, the 5 has voice command and a phone app. The latter allows you to access a number of functions in the car without being anywhere near it. I have never had to access anything in my car when I am away from it, but hey, different strokes for different folks.

The 5 is also equipped with proximity-triggered door lock and unlock. But this feature is deactivated in the test car because of a glitch. Pity. There is a button on the door handle for locking and unlocking, which works well enough.

Likewise, there are physical buttons in the cabin for often-used functions. These are given a bling chrome treatment. The air-conditioning vents are also manually adjustable – another plus point in my books.

Chrome controls: A touch of retro and bling never hurts. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The Ora 5 is pleasantly planted and responsive at the wheel. The car actually handles better than I expected, with its neat turn-ins and a suspension calibrated for a blend of road holding and comfort. On this front, I would say the 5 is the most engaging Ora thus far. Ride comfort is also above expectations, perhaps contributed by its relatively low kerb weight (for an electric vehicle) of 1,685kg.

Partly because of this, the car also exhibits strong stopping power. Acceleration may be unimpressive on paper (0 to 100kmh in 9.6 seconds), but it feels quicker and is, in fact, quicker than the Good Cat. This is attributable to a healthy torque of 260Nm, which goes to the front wheels the instant you step on the pedal. You can easily elicit wheel spin with a heavy foot.

Another noteworthy trait is the car’s infotainment system, which pairs flawlessly and unfailingly with your phone each time you start a journey. This may sound like a given, but believe me, many cars do not deliver on this. The 5’s hi-fi is very decent, too.

Cushy cabin: The interior exudes a premium feel that goes beyond its white vegan upholstery. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The only flaw in the car is its left-side visibility, which is hampered by its wing mirror and A-pillar. On the flip side, the car’s 360-degree camera helps in tight situations. It comes on when the car senses that you are negotiating a narrow path, and can be useful in some older multi-storey carparks.

The test car averages 15.8kWh/100km, which is close to Ora’s declared consumption. Based on its remaining charge and range, the car is good for 426km – again, close to the stated figure. This means you can drive the car to Kuala Lumpur without a charging stop, as long as you keep to the speed limit.

Looks like this cute car packs quite a lot of function with its form.

Follow Christopher Tan on Instagram @chris.motoring

Ora 5

Price: $235,999 with certificate of entitlement (COE), before applicable discounts

Motor: Permanent magnet synchronous with 58.3kWh lithium iron phosphate battery

Transmission: Single-speed, front-wheel drive

Power: 100kW

Torque: 260Nm

0-100kmh: 9.6 seconds

Top speed: 170kmh

Power consumption: 15.5kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 11kW AC; 120kW DC

Range: 435km

Agent: Cycle & Carriage Automotive

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Comparable considerations

BYD Atto 2 ($247,388 with COE, before discounts)

The Atto 2 is slightly smaller than the Ora 5, and this is reflected in its interior space. It is more efficient than the Ora, but its range is shorter because of a smaller battery. Overall, a more refined car than the bigger BYD Atto 3 and good value if you qualify for all the discounts.

MG S5 EV ($208,888 with COE, before discounts)

This is also a sweet electric ride like the Ora 5 and a lot more refined than its predecessor. It is similar in size to the Ora 5 and not lacking in space either. It has a more angular profile compared with the Ora’s jellybean shape. Competitively priced, too.

Zeekr X ($220,999 with COE, before discounts)

The X is a good-looking compact that rivals the Ora 5’s cuteness. The car is relatively spacious and well equipped. It is also easy to drive despite a raised rear window line that affects your peripheral vision. The car is very efficient and offers a markedly longer range than the Ora, but its ride quality is poorer.