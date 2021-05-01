Old is gold

Step into Mr Eddy Neo's house and you may feel like you have been transported back in time.

There are antiques everywhere. For the 44-year-old businessman, the smell of nostalgia is a reminder of a time when things moved just that bit slower.

And judging by his 1979 Land Rover Series III, he is happy to live life in the slow lane.

He bought the two-door, soft-top jeep in 2015 from a friend who knew he was on the lookout for the model - the most widely produced one among Land Rover's Series I, II and III.

"I love the boxy look, and the fact it's on a 'WA' plate means I can keep the vehicle forever," says Mr Neo, referring to the coveted number plate prefix that denotes the Land Rover as an "engineering plant".

Now defunct, the scheme placed no limit on a vehicle's lifespan, as long as its certificate of entitlement is valid.

Mr Neo paid around $75,000 for the Landie and spent some $25,000 restoring the hulking off-roader with a flatbed cargo area. The restoration included overhauling the growling 2.25-litre four-cylinder engine and respraying the body in a milk tea shade.

He also owns a vintage eggshell blue Volkswagen Beetle, which he bought after spotting a classifieds listing on Facebook.

He has also restored the late-1950s air-cooled classic to a pristine condition.

A purist at heart, he has kept both vehicles as original as possible, scouring the globe for original parts and accessories.

"I don't have major problems with my vehicles," Mr Neo says, adding that he rotates between the two and tries to park them in sheltered areas.

"I always maintain my vehicles in tip-top condition - small scratches mean a trip to the paint shop the next day."

The cars still turn heads wherever they go. On a drive to Upper Peirce Reservoir for this photo shoot, passers-by readily whipped out their phones.

Mr Neo acknowledges the cars are not fast and that some road users tend to "overtake me and shoot me looks of impatience".

He is also an avid collector of vintage motorcycles, counting a 1956 Triumph Tiger, 1961 BSA Bantam and a 1964 Norton 88 SS among his collection - all with original plates.

His most modern rides were a second-hand BMW 3-series and a Jeep Wrangler, which he owned for six and 12 years respectively.

He recently sold the Wrangler to purchase his dream car - a 1973 Volkswagen Kombi, which is undergoing restoration in Malaysia.

His sons - Jaydern, 14, and Mikel, 11 - enjoy riding in the Land Rover on family outings.

"My boys love the Landie and will always sit in the rear cabin," he says.

He is eagerly waiting for his VW Kombi to return from the workshop.

Although it is his newest "toy", he says he loves all his three classic cars equally. "They are all very close to my heart."

What's in the boot?



PHOTO: WONG KAI YI



• Nothing