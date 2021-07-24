Old Fiat still turns heads

Ms Grace Ng, a finance manager at an aviation services company, is partial to classic models, having long admired them for their design and quality.

Partly responsible for her penchant for old cars is her company's chief executive, Mr Kumar Balasingam, an avid car collector and co-founder and president of the Classic Car Club Singapore. He and his 1977 Lamborghini Urraco were featured in this column in 2017.

Over the years, Ms Ng, who is in her late 50s, has been enthralled by the classic car collections of Mr Balasingam and his friends. She has since accumulated quite a line-up herself.

Apart from a modern Mercedes-Benz CLS350 that she uses as a daily drive, she also owns a classic 1964 Mercedes-Benz 230SL "Pagoda", as well as newer models such as a 1983 Mercedes-Benz 280CE, a 1995 Mercedes-Benz E36 AMG Cabriolet and a 1992 Porsche 968.

But perhaps the most unusual car in her collection, which is also the one she has owned the longest, is a 1975 Fiat 130 Coupe.

Designed by famed Italian styling house Pininfarina, the 130 Coupe is a big, angular but sleek luxury two-door rear-wheel drive built by Fiat in the 1970s. Only 4,923 were made - and far fewer remain - so it truly is a rare beast.

The car was based on the running gear of the contemporary Fiat 130 four-door sedan, but looks nothing like its more practical sibling.

Ms Ng, who is single, says the car's first owner was the wife of a well-known hotelier. After some years, it was acquired by an enthusiast, who embarked on a noexpenses-spared restoration at Mercedes-Benz agent Cycle & Carriage.

The cabin was retrimmed in top-grade beige Connolly leather with green piping, and a green vinyl cover was added to the roof. This cover, which made the car look like a convertible, was ordered from Rolls-Royce, says Ms Ng.

After the restoration, the car turned heads, including Ms Ng's. She chanced upon it at a workshop in Sin Ming some 25 years ago.

"I fell in love with this graceful, boxy car that looked very luxurious," she recalls.

She tracked down its owner who, serendipitously, was looking to sell the car, so a deal was struck in 1996. She declines to reveal how much she paid, saying only that it was quite a bit after including certificate of entitlement renewals.

With its relatively powerful 3.2-litre V6 engine, the car was a joy to drive, Ms Ng says. It was also well equipped (for its era), with features such as a three-speed automatic gearbox, air-conditioner, power steering and electric windows.

The only issue Ms Ng had was its size, which makes it harder to manoeuvre in traffic and tight spaces.

Over the years, maintenance has been relatively easy. She has not had to do any major repairs beyond some paintwork restoration due to occasional rust spots.

However, the vinyl roof had to be removed about four years ago due to rust bubbles around the rear windscreen.

As she was unable to track down a similar replacement material, Ms Ng had the roof repainted in body colour instead.

About 20 years ago, she converted the coupe to a classic car registration as she was not using it regularly. Classic cars attract lower taxes, but can be driven only 45 days a year.

These days, the Fiat does not see much action. It is used about 10 days a year for classic car drives and some exhibitions or events.

But when she does get behind its wheel, Ms Ng loves how the big coupe draws attention.

"People think it's a Ferrari due to the previous owner removing all the Fiat badges and leaving only the Pininfarina ones," she says.

About five years ago, someone even followed and stopped her to ask what model the car was and whether she would be keen to sell.

She declined, of course.

What's in the boot?

• A spare tyre

• A jack

• Jump start cables

• A car manual