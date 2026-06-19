OEM or original: Car part types decoded

Go to a trustworthy workshop to ensure that you are paying for quality parts.

Whenever my car is in the workshop for repairs, the mechanic asks if I prefer to use original or original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts. Sometimes, I am also offered “replacement” parts. What do these terms actually mean to my car and wallet?

Simply put, “original” means that the part comes from the car manufacturer. It will carry the car brand’s logo – whether stamped onto the metal, engraved or stickered on the box. There can also be a second logo, which is the name of the component maker. For example, an original Volkswagen fuel filter will come in a Volkswagen box with the part itself bearing the name of the actual supplier, like Bosch, alongside the part number.

Usually sourced from the car’s authorised agent or distributor, such parts are typically labelled as “genuine”.

OEM parts are slightly different. They are identical to the original parts but do not carry the carmaker’s branding. Instead, they have only the component supplier’s name and part number. As such parts are built by the same company that supplies to the carmakers, they are basically twins and not inferior third-party copies. Yet, they typically cost less than the factory originals.

When choosing replacement parts which are not original or OEM, first consider if the component is critical to safety, efficiency, performance or reliability. With brakes, suspension components, crucial sensors, electric vehicle batteries or core engine parts, do insist on well-known brand names.

Of course, there is always the risk of ending up with counterfeit parts disguised in convincing, branded packaging. To minimise such risk, either source the components yourself from a trusted supplier or be highly selective about the workshop to which you entrust your vehicle.