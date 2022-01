Kia's new Niro has grown in size, measuring 4,420mm (an additional 65mm) by 1,825mm (plus 20mm) by 1,545mm tall (an extra 10mm), with a wheelbase of 2,720mm (an additional 20mm).

The model is available with three electrified powertrains - a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid and a full-electric variant. The hybrids will have a 1.6-litre direct injection engine featuring improved cooling, friction and combustion technologies to improve efficiency.