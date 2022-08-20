Bentley with 18K gold trim

The Bentley Mulliner Batur is a grand touring car with a fresh design. It packs a W12 engine producing more power and torque than before. Inside, the car boasts natural fibre composites, low-carbon leather and 3D printed 18K gold trim. But buyers are said to be offered "endless" customisation options.

Polestar taking bookings for 2026 roadster

Polestar has confirmed plans to put the 02 concept into production. With a slated launch in 2026, the Swedish electric-car maker is collecting bookings for the sexy roadster. The price is expected to be US$200,000 (S$276,800) in the United States, which means it could cost more than $500,000 in Singapore.

To be called Polestar 6, the hard-top convertible roadster will be built on a new bonded aluminium platform. Developed in-house, it will feature an 800-volt electric architecture already confirmed for the Polestar 5. Its targeted output of up to 650kW and 900Nm from two motors should power it to 100kmh in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 250kmh.

A refundable deposit of $35,000 can be placed with Polestar agent Wearnes Automotive.

A wild concept called The Next Day

British automotive engineering specialist Envisage Group has helped produce The Next Day concept car for Geely-owned Lynk & Co.

The group said its Colour, Materials and Finish department "realised the ideas of the Lynk & Co design team for the internal cabin... from the transitioning bright orange to dark blue carpet and correlating exterior finish, to the state-of-the-art deployable human machine interface, and elements of interior made from recycled denim".

Porsche makes car from cartoon

Porsche and Pixar Animation Studios have unveiled a Porsche inspired by Sally Carrera, the famous car from Disney and Pixar's animated film Cars.

The Porsche 911 Sally Special is literally one of a kind. The one-off unit will be auctioned by RM Sotheby's today as part of Monterey Car Week in California. Auction proceeds will be donated to two charities. The car is based on the 480hp 911 Carrera GTS and equipped with a manual gearbox.

Aston Martin's carbon-fibre speedster

Aston Martin has unveiled the DBR22, a two-seater open cockpit concept, at Monterey Car Week in California. The concept marks the 10th anniversary of Q, Aston Martin's customisation division.

The DBR22 has a new carbon-fibre body and is powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12. It hits 100kmh in around 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 317kmh. The car is slated for limited production.

Taycan is electric king of the Ring

A Porsche Taycan Turbo S has set a new record for electric cars on the 20.8km Nurburgring Nordschleife in Nurburg, Germany. Driven by Porsche development driver Lars Kern, the electric car took just seven minutes and 33.35 seconds to complete the legendary circuit.

The sports sedan was equipped with the new performance kit and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control and - aside from the required roll cage and racing seats - was an entirely standard production vehicle. It weighed the same as the series production car.

The previous fastest lap by an electric car was clocked by a Tesla Model S Plaid, with a time of 7:35.579.

A more aggressive RS4 Avant

Audi has come up with an RS4 Avant Competition variant, seemingly taking a leaf from BMW's M. It features coilover suspension, a top speed raised to 288kmh (from 250kmh), a louder sports exhaust, dynamic steering and Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres.

Production is limited, with only 75 units assigned for Britain, and deliveries are slated for early next year. It is not known if the car will be available here.

Rare McLarens gather

A gathering of rare McLaren sports cars at Clifford Pier formed the backdrop for a private event on Monday. It commemorated sports car fan Vincent Steckler, the former chief executive of software firm Avast who died in a car accident in June. He was 62.

Among the cars displayed were a McLaren Elva, which boasts an active air management system that creates a turbulence-free zone for occupants.

The rarest must be the McLaren Sabre, a 824hp rear-wheel drive with a top speed of 351kmh. Only 15 units were produced, all of which were sold in the United States. A Speedtail and a Senna were also present.