Newly launched Porsche Cayenne electric SUV goes from 0 to 100kmh in 2.5s

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The Porsche Cayenne Electric range was launched at the Singapore Expo on July 29.

Spicy electric SUV on sale

The first electric Porsche Cayenne was launched at the Singapore Expo on July 29, and is available from Porsche Singapore in the sport utility vehicle and coupe body styles.

Power output ranges from 325kW for the base Electric to 850kW for the flagship Turbo Electric.

With launch control engaged, the Cayenne Turbo Electric vaults to 100kmh from rest in 2.5 seconds. All versions come with adaptive air suspension, while the Cayenne S and Turbo Electric can be upgraded to the optional Porsche Active Ride suspension, which controls individual wheel loads and keeps the body level on the move.

The electric Cayenne range is offered alongside combustion-engined models, which share the name, if not the technical underpinnings.

Excluding the certificate of entitlement (COE) and options, prices start at $372,788 for the entry model and reach $683,388 for the Turbo Coupe.

2,011hp electric supercar in town

The Lotus Evija is in Singapore for its Asia tour after its stop in Vietnam. PHOTO: LOTUS SINGAPORE

A red Lotus Evija has arrived in Singapore as part of the Evija Asia Tour to showcase the quad-motor, 1,500kW (2,011hp) supercar.

Following its stop in Vietnam, the car is expected to remain in Singapore until mid-August. The next destination has yet to be confirmed.

While it is here, Wearnes Automotive, Lotus’ representative in Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand, is inviting prospects to view the car at its facility in Leng Kee Road.

Announced in 2019, Lotus’ ultimate halo model boasts a top speed capped at 350kmh and an exclusive production run of just 130 units. The Evija is also the most expensive car in the brand’s history, priced from £2 million (S$3.45 million) before options.

A few units have reportedly been delivered to customers in the region, although none in Singapore.

A Wearnes spokesperson confirmed that orders remain open. Available only in left-hand drive, the Evija cannot be registered for road use here.

Range Rover’s grand tourer

The Range Rover GT is in the final stage of global testing. PHOTO: RANGE ROVER

Ahead of its upcoming GT debut some time in 2027, Range Rover unveiled it in a camouflage wrap on July 22.

This is the fifth Range Rover model, alongside the flagship Range Rover, Sport, Velar and Evoque.

Its most distinctive design feature is the coupe-like rear, which is good for aerodynamics and enhances its grand touring aspirations. Initially, the car will be offered only as an electric vehicle, with a hybrid version planned for later.

The GT promises to retain Range Rover’s all-terrain capabilities while being more car-like to drive than the brand’s previous products. More details about it are expected later in 2026.

Tribute to James Bond’s Thunderball car

Breitling launched three limited-edition timepieces as a tribute to the iconic Aston Martin DB5 as part of the partnership between the two companies. PHOTO: ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA

In the 1965 James Bond film Thunderball, 007 wore a Breitling Top Time chronograph. As a tribute to the secret agent’s iconic Aston Martin DB5, the Swiss watch brand has launched three limited editions of its Top Time B01 Chronograph 41.

All three versions of the timepiece feature a wooden outer beneath the glass crystal as a nod to the wooden steering wheel and interior trims of the classic Aston Martin.

The 18K red-gold version is the rarest at 250 units, alongside the 315 pieces of the stainless steel-with-platinum model and 1,002 pieces of the stainless-steel model. The all-steel version bears the closest resemblance to the one worn on-screen by Scottish actor Sean Connery in Thunderball.

Based on Breitling’s online store, prices start at $15,200 for the stainless-steel model , rising to $58,000 for the 18K red-gold.