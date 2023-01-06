New cars galore in 2023

SINGAPORE – Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices are likely to remain firm in 2023, which is generally bad news for those looking to buy a new car.
But on the bright side, incentives to nudge consumers towards greener choices – such as hybrid and electric models – will remain unchanged for the year.
The greenest cars stand to qualify for rebates of up to $45,000. On the one hand, high COE prices dull the attractiveness of this sizeable carrot.
On the other hand, should incentives be pared down from 2024 (which can well happen), buyers waiting for COE prices to soften may end up at square one.
But for those who need or want to buy a new car in 2023, many new offerings will be in store, as usual. Here are some of them.
Audi
The Q8 e-tron is due to arrive late in the second quarter. This is the largest electric Audi model, measuring just under 5m long and 2m wide. It is equipped with a 114kWh battery for a range of up to 550km. The Audi RS6 Performance and RS7 Performance should land in the third quarter.
BMW
If you are in the market for a high-powered car with practicality, the first-ever M3 Touring will arrive in the first quarter. The new M2, with its polarising design and 460hp of oomph, will follow in the second quarter. It will be accompanied by the radical XM – a 750hp and 1,000Nm beast slated to be the fastest sport utility vehicle (SUV) on the market. There will also be facelifts for the 3-series, 5-series, X5, X6 and Z4.
BYD
The Dolphin is a tall subcompact five-door that should prove interesting for those looking for a budget-friendly electric car.
Also known as the Atto 2, the Dolphin has less room than the Atto 3, with less performance as well as a smaller battery.
But with its diminutive size, its range should be decent enough for Singapore.
Next is the Seal, a compact executive saloon which goes head to head with the Tesla Model 3. It is built on a new 800-volt platform, with a 0-100kmh timing of around four seconds, and a range of up to 700km.
Citroen
The battery-powered e-C4 will be the first new Citroen in a while. It shares the excellent platform of the excellent Peugeot e-2008, which is good news indeed. And being a Citroen, expect a cushy ride from this compact. An e-C4 X crossover variant may arrive before the year end.
Ford
The new Mustang (available in coupe or convertible form) may be the final combustion variant of the iconic model. The latest pony is touted as the most track-ready naturally aspirated Mustang ever, with an upgraded suspension, improved aerodynamics and a 5-litre V8 paired with a 10-speed autobox. It will also be the first new Ford model Singapore has seen in a long while.
Hyundai
The new Kona is due in the third quarter, sporting an EV-centric design. The car is available with a petrol, hybrid or electric powertrain. With a length of 4,355mm, it is 150mm longer than its predecessor. Width and wheelbase have also increased. There is also a sporty N Line variant.
Lotus
The Emira sports car will first arrive with a supercharged 3.5-litre V6 paired with a six-speed manual. It has 400bhp and 420Nm, and hits 100kmh in 4.3 seconds before peaking at 290kmh. It is also available with a six-speed autobox, which boasts a 4.2-second century sprint. A 2-litre turbocharged variant with 360bhp and 430Nm should follow next.
Mazda
The MX-30 is a stylish electric subcompact with rear suicide doors, just like BMW’s first battery-powered car, the i3. Measuring slightly less than 4.4m long and 1.8m wide, the MX-30 is powered by a 35.5kWh battery, which gives it just under 200km of real-world range. While that may not be extraordinarily long, it is ideal as an urban runabout because the smallish battery means the car is relatively light and also, hopefully, wallet-friendly.
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes says it plans to launch more than 10 new models across all segments in 2023. But it does not give a lot of details.
It does say, however, that the sexy Mercedes-AMG SL will arrive. As will the second-generation GLC sport utility vehicle (SUV), the EQE electric SUV and its upsized sibling, the EQS electric SUV. So there is a good mix for EV supporters as well as those who still yearn for the sound and fury of a combustion engine.
MG
The new MG4 EV, a rear-wheel-drive compact crossover promising a 50-50 weight distribution, will debut. This is the first MG built on a modular scalable platform. Looking like a real winner, the MG4’s battery structure has a height of just 110mm, enhancing roadholding and driver engagement. Initially available with battery capacities from 51kWh to 64kWh, the MG4 will be capable of a range of between 349km and 450km.
Nissan
Instead of rolling out full-electric models like hotcakes, Nissan seems to prefer its e-Power hybrids. Next to have this unique electric-first drivetrain is the X-Trail e-Power, which will arrive some time in April. The X-Trail has a 1.8kWh battery integrated with a variable compression ratio petrol engine, power generator, inverter and twin electric motors (150kW front, 100kW rear) producing 157kW. You will never have range anxiety.
Peugeot
The new e-308 electric hatch should be a hoot. It promises a range of 397km from its 51kWh battery, and packs 115kW of power and 260Nm of torque, giving it almost enough punch to qualify as a hot hatch. And if the peachy Peugeot e-2008 is anything to go by, the e-308 will be pleasing to both driver and passengers.
Polestar
The Polestar 3 electric SUV will initially be available with a dual-motor, rear-biased drivetrain producing 360kW and 840Nm of torque. And if that is not enough for power-hungry folks, there is an optional Performance Pack which ups output to 380kW and 910Nm. A 111kWh battery pack provides a range of up to 607km. The car is slated to arrive by the end of 2023.
Range Rover
The new Range Rover Sport will debut. The mainstay variant here will be the P400, which has a 3-litre turbocharged straight-six engine producing 400hp and 550Nm of torque. The output goes to all four wheels via an eight-speed autobox. The luxe SUV hits 100kmh in 5.7 seconds, and reaches a top velocity of 242kmh.
Renault
The Megane E-Tech, due in the third quarter of 2023, is a hip-looking electric five-door which kicks off Renault’s all-electric offensive. It is powered by a 160kW motor, which takes it to 100kmh in 7.5 seconds. The French car promises a range of 448km and, with the appropriate charger, it can regain nearly 300km within half an hour.
Subaru
Subaru’s new WRX is here at long last. The car will be powered by a 2.4-litre direct-injection turbocharged four-cylinder Boxer engine with 271hp and 350Nm. This will be paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-step continuously variable transmission. The six-speed manual gearbox takes six seconds to reach 100kmh, while the eight-step continuously variable transmission achieves that in 6.1 seconds, according to provisional figures.
Suzuki
The S-Cross Hybrid should launch in the first quarter. It is equipped with a 1.5-litre normally aspirated engine paired with an electric motor and automated manual transmission. It promises a fuel consumption of 4.3 litres/100km. This variant is available alongside a 48-volt mild hybrid car.
Toyota
The Corolla Cross is the first crossover to bear the Corolla name. It is already on the road in a number of markets in the region. This Thai-made model should be tempting for those who feel the Yaris Cross is too small.
The GR86 is on the other end of the spectrum, being made for driving pleasure alone. With 228hp going to the rear wheels, the GR86 hits 100kmh in 6.1 seconds and a top speed of 224kmh.
Over at Toyota luxury arm Lexus, buyers can look forward to the fifth-generation RX, which boasts a substantially longer wheelbase and improved driving dynamics.
The hybrid RX will be followed by an all-electric RZ – Lexus’ first purpose-built battery-powered car (the earlier NX300h being a quick conversion). The RZ450e is powered by two motors and an adaptive all-wheel-drive system. The front motor makes 150kW, while the rear produces 80kW. It is estimated to have a range of 360km, and should arrive in May.
Volkswagen
After a couple of false starts, the ID4 electric crossover is finally poised to arrive in 2023.
Produced in 2020, the ID4 is about the size of a VW Tiguan and is expected to be priced in the same ballpark, starting at around $220,000 at current certificate of entitlement rates. It has a declared range of 400km while the Golf-size ID3, which should follow later, has a range of around 420km.
But before that, the Skoda clone of the ID4 – the Enyaq iV – will debut. So, too, will the VW ID Buzz, an electric version of the beloved Kombi minivan.