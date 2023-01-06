New cars galore in 2023

SINGAPORE – Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices are likely to remain firm in 2023, which is generally bad news for those looking to buy a new car.

But on the bright side, incentives to nudge consumers towards greener choices – such as hybrid and electric models – will remain unchanged for the year.

The greenest cars stand to qualify for rebates of up to $45,000. On the one hand, high COE prices dull the attractiveness of this sizeable carrot.

On the other hand, should incentives be pared down from 2024 (which can well happen), buyers waiting for COE prices to soften may end up at square one.

But for those who need or want to buy a new car in 2023, many new offerings will be in store, as usual. Here are some of them.

Audi