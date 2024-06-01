Need for speed: Up close with Singapore’s first and only women-only supercar club

SINGAPORE – Clocking 200kmh behind the wheel is a piece of cake for these supercars drivers.
These women have even zoomed up to 300kmh across various overseas racetracks, such as the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.
SINGAPORE – Clocking 200kmh behind the wheel is a piece of cake for these supercars drivers.
These women have even zoomed up to 300kmh across various overseas racetracks, such as the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.