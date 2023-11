SINGAPORE – Now that the destructive feast-and-famine certificate of entitlement supply is being addressed after 30 years, motorists in Singapore can look forward to more stable prices and resale value for their rides.

But those looking to buy a new car from 2024 will have to contend with a revised Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES) – a carrot-and-stick approach to promote adoption of cleaner cars that was introduced in 2013.