SINGAPORE – In the first two months of 2024, 30 per cent of new cars registered were electric vehicles (EVs) and another 50 per cent were hybrids. That makes up a whopping 80 per cent of so-called “cleaner energy vehicles”.

The figures were revealed in Parliament on March 5 by Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat, in response to questions by MP Poh Li San (Sembawang GRC).