More show and go

It used to be that Volkswagen Group cars shared common underpinnings, but components which were visible to the consumer remained unique.

That strategy has evolved somewhat.

The new Audi A3 is the umpteenth car here in three months to sport a flip switch-style transmission lever - first seen in the eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf in May.

The Golf's contraption is in itself an adaptation of a similar dash-mounted lever in the electric Taycan from Porsche, another VW Group brand.

Next to the steering wheel, the gear lever is arguably the most crucial component in a car. It conveys visual and tactile cues which set the mood of the car.

Even though the lever in the second-generation A3 is styled slightly differently from the ones used by Volkswagen, Skoda or Seat, it is essentially the same thing.

And I am just not sure it fits the image of a sedan, which is, you know, old school. Perhaps it will be better in the A3 Sportback, which has a progressive design.

This is probably much ado about nothing, though. Consumers are unlikely to be aware of this common feature first seen in the Golf. But personally, I hope it does not go further. I cannot imagine a Lamborghini having this gear lever.

Size-wise, the new A3 is largely unchanged. Design-wise, it shows off a series of dynamic folds and creases across its body - in line with a fad sweeping the auto industry. The car looks sharper, especially with sleeker light clusters at the front and back.

Aside from the flip switch-style transmission lever - which is part of a shift-by-wire assembly - a pair of hexagonal air-conditioning vents flanking the digital instrumentation panel stands out.

Towards the left, a neat and compact infotainment screen is incorporated into the mixed material fascia, followed by linear air-conditioning vents, which are all working vents - unlike those in some previous Audis.

AUDI A3 SEDAN 1.5TFSI PRICE: $167,988 with COE ENGINE: 1,498cc 16-valve inline-4 turbocharged TRANSMISSION: Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic with paddle shift POWER: 150hp at 5,000rpm TORQUE: 250Nm at 1,500-3,500rpm 0-100KMH: 8.4 seconds TOP SPEED: 232kmh FUEL CONSUMPTION: 4.8 litres/100km AGENT: Premium Automobiles

The next distinctive feature is the centre console, which has a wireless phone-charging cradle and a new circular sensor-style volume control for the hi-fi. The latter mirrors the Start button on the other side of the console.

Because of the diminutive gear lever, flat volume control and cover-less phone cradle, the centre console looks a bit bare.

The car is powered by the same drivetrain found in its VW Group siblings - a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder augmented by a mild hybrid system and paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

This flavour of the month works well for the compact Audi sedan. Progress is smooth and relatively breezy, supported by an ample helping of low-end torque. In fact, the engine is so relaxed most of the time that road noise becomes an issue on some stretches.

It clocks an 8.4-second century sprint and a top speed of 232kmh - far more spirited than the previous 999cc variant's 9.9 seconds and 211kmh.

Despite its size, the A3 offers a pleasantly settled ride and surprisingly sporty handling. The only time you wish you had more power is when you need explosive acceleration - a rare occurrence in Singapore.

Its mild hybrid system offers more engine-off coasting than previous Audis. An electro-mechanical brake booster ensures braking feels natural and is not diminished when the car is in engine-off mode.

Overall, the test-car averages 8 litres/100km - significantly more than Audi's claimed 4.8 litres, and slightly more than the tested 7 litres clocked by VW Golf, which is 60kg heavier.

Coincidentally, the far less punchy 999cc predecessor also clocked a real-world consumption of 8 litres/100km.

The A3 is not an especially spacious car and will best serve passengers who are shorter than 1.7m. To accommodate a foldable bicycle in the boot, its rear seat backs have to be flipped down, which is easy enough to do.

As before, the car is best suited for singles, those with young families or empty nesters. But this time, it comes with a fanciful flip switch-style transmission lever. Even if it is not exactly new, it is a first for Audi.

•Follow Christopher Tan on Instagram @chris.motoring